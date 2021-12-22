All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased

ASUS preparing a slew of new mid-range Alder Lake-ready motherboards: ROG STRIX, TUF, and PRIME H670, B660 motherboards.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 7:29 PM CST
I can dare say things are changing very quickly with Intel's mid-range chipset launch, with some new ASUS motherboards based on the H670 and B660 chipsets teased.

ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS has 4 new motherboards in the pipelines at the very least, with the higher-end of the two being the H670 motherboards and will come in DDR5 and DDR4 flavors. What we do have here today is the higher-end H670 motherboards in the ASUS TUF Gaming H670-PRO Wi-Fi D4 and PRIME H670-PLUS D4.

The flagship ROG STRIX brand only has two boards so far: the ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING Wi-Fi D4 and ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING Wi-Fi D4, both using DDR4 and both using the lower-end B660 chipset. The higher-end H670 chipset seems reserved for not-flagship TUF Gaming and PRIME motherboards.

ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased
ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased

We will have a full detailing of the ASUS H670 and B660 series motherboards at CES 2022 in just a couple of weeks time.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

