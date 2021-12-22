ASUS ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME H670, B660 motherboards teased

I can dare say things are changing very quickly with Intel's mid-range chipset launch, with some new ASUS motherboards based on the H670 and B660 chipsets teased.

ASUS has 4 new motherboards in the pipelines at the very least, with the higher-end of the two being the H670 motherboards and will come in DDR5 and DDR4 flavors. What we do have here today is the higher-end H670 motherboards in the ASUS TUF Gaming H670-PRO Wi-Fi D4 and PRIME H670-PLUS D4.

The flagship ROG STRIX brand only has two boards so far: the ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING Wi-Fi D4 and ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING Wi-Fi D4, both using DDR4 and both using the lower-end B660 chipset. The higher-end H670 chipset seems reserved for not-flagship TUF Gaming and PRIME motherboards.

We will have a full detailing of the ASUS H670 and B660 series motherboards at CES 2022 in just a couple of weeks time.