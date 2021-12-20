All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Diablo IV gameplay shows off barb, sorc, rogue, and druid skills

Blizzard drop a new quarterly update showcasing new in-game Diablo IV footage with new Barb, Druid, Rogue, and Sorceress skills.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 2:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update showcases new abilities, skills, and animations for the Barbarian, Druid, Sorceress and Rogue character classes.

Blizzard just dropped the fourth D4 update of the year and it's a doozy. A lot of info about the admittedly confusing paragon system was released, as well as confirmation of items that natively grant skill bonuses (think of how Enigma gives +1 teleport to any class).

The update is also a nice visual feast for gamers who want to see Diablo IV in action. Remember the project is in earlier phases of development (Diablo IV has been delayed again) and the footage is pre-alpha. So far everything looks really good and old-school skills have been modernized with impressive graphical upgrades.

Here are some of the skills we see in the new gameplay footage:

Barbarian

  • Hammer of the Ancients
  • Death Blow
  • Kick
  • Whirlwind
  • Spirit of the Ancients

Sorceress

  • Frost Nova
  • Ice Armor
  • Lightning Spear
  • Incinerate
  • Hydra

Druid

  • Wind Shear
  • Cyclone Armor
  • Earth Spike
  • Twister
  • Werewolf/werebear
  • Hurricane

Rogue

  • Multi-shot
  • Invisibility
  • Multi-daggers
  • Spirit Clone
New Diablo IV gameplay shows off barb, sorc, rogue, and druid skills 77 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.94
$27.93$23.49$13.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2021 at 2:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:news.blizzard.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.