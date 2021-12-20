New Diablo IV gameplay shows off barb, sorc, rogue, and druid skills

Blizzard drop a new quarterly update showcasing new in-game Diablo IV footage with new Barb, Druid, Rogue, and Sorceress skills.

Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update showcases new abilities, skills, and animations for the Barbarian, Druid, Sorceress and Rogue character classes.

Blizzard just dropped the fourth D4 update of the year and it's a doozy. A lot of info about the admittedly confusing paragon system was released, as well as confirmation of items that natively grant skill bonuses (think of how Enigma gives +1 teleport to any class).

The update is also a nice visual feast for gamers who want to see Diablo IV in action. Remember the project is in earlier phases of development (Diablo IV has been delayed again) and the footage is pre-alpha. So far everything looks really good and old-school skills have been modernized with impressive graphical upgrades.

Here are some of the skills we see in the new gameplay footage:

Barbarian

Hammer of the Ancients

Death Blow

Kick

Whirlwind

Spirit of the Ancients

Sorceress

Frost Nova

Ice Armor

Lightning Spear

Incinerate

Hydra

Druid

Wind Shear

Cyclone Armor

Earth Spike

Twister

Werewolf/werebear

Hurricane

Rogue

Multi-shot

Invisibility

Multi-daggers

Spirit Clone

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES