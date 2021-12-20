New Diablo IV gameplay shows off barb, sorc, rogue, and druid skills
Blizzard drop a new quarterly update showcasing new in-game Diablo IV footage with new Barb, Druid, Rogue, and Sorceress skills.
Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update showcases new abilities, skills, and animations for the Barbarian, Druid, Sorceress and Rogue character classes.
Blizzard just dropped the fourth D4 update of the year and it's a doozy. A lot of info about the admittedly confusing paragon system was released, as well as confirmation of items that natively grant skill bonuses (think of how Enigma gives +1 teleport to any class).
The update is also a nice visual feast for gamers who want to see Diablo IV in action. Remember the project is in earlier phases of development (Diablo IV has been delayed again) and the footage is pre-alpha. So far everything looks really good and old-school skills have been modernized with impressive graphical upgrades.
Here are some of the skills we see in the new gameplay footage:
Barbarian
- Hammer of the Ancients
- Death Blow
- Kick
- Whirlwind
- Spirit of the Ancients
Sorceress
- Frost Nova
- Ice Armor
- Lightning Spear
- Incinerate
- Hydra
Druid
- Wind Shear
- Cyclone Armor
- Earth Spike
- Twister
- Werewolf/werebear
- Hurricane
Rogue
- Multi-shot
- Invisibility
- Multi-daggers
- Spirit Clone
