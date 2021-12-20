Malaysia's new copyright laws: streaming pirates = 20 years prison

Malaysia's House of Representatives has just passed new amendments to the country's copyright laws, which would see people imprisoned for up to 20 years.

There are already laws that forbid the illegal uploading and downloading of copyrighted content, but with the introduction of the world of streaming, there are changes that need to be made to the legislation. With the world of streaming through various means (which I won't go into here) has landed a new decision by the High Court in May 2021 that the sale and distribution of streaming devices (like piracy-ready Kodi-based devices) does actually constitute infringement under the Copyright Act.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said: "Act 332 is amended to ensure copyright laws implemented will provide more efficient and effective protection in line with current demands and to fulfill the needs of the business community and stakeholders".

It didn't stop there, as the Malaysian government informed the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that economic destruction was being blasted onto local broadcasters and rightsholders, and that it was a "serious problem". The country had amendments ready to handle illegal uploading, provision, and sharing of access to copyright works.

