NVIDIA GeForce 497.29 drivers: DLSS perf gains in Horizon Zero Dawn

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 497.29 WHQL drivers are here, and with them include some rather hefty performance improvements to Horizon Zero Dawn when NVIDIA DLSS is enabled.

The company explains its new drivers: "This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new titles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%".

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 497.29 WHQL drivers here (831MB download).

There are some issues fixed with Microsoft Flight Simulator -- and if you're a Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance, or Supreme Commander 2 -- performance drops won't happen anymore when you move your mouse. There's also issues fixed with multi-monitor configurations, and display stutter when you move your mouse cursor after a while of use.

