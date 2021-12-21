All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA creates Minecraft Winter Wonderland, raises money for charity

NVIDIA goes virtual for the holidays, creates a virtual Winter Wonderland inside of Minecraft -- with ray tracing, of course.

Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 11:20 PM CST
NVIDIA has done something a little -- well, alright... a lot -- different these holidays. The company has created the world's largest virtual winter wonderland experience inside of Minecraft.

The visual masterpiece was built by specialist artist Ushio Tokura, using NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs for real-time ray tracing that takes the lighting in Minecraft to the next level. It enables reflections, shadows, and other realistic lighting effects inside of the winter wonderland.

The world's largest virtual winter wonderland experience was created by NVIDIA and "Built by specialist artist Ushio Tokura using NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPUs. Real-time ray tracing stunningly simulates the physical behaviour of light, enabling reflections, shadows and other realistic lighting effects, as visitors are transported to a world offering a full winter wonderland and Santa's grotto experience. The world will offer an opportunity to raise funds for NVIDIA's charity partner, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH Charity)".

"Set across three snowglobes: a winter wonderland, Santa's village and winter environment. The world spans a virtual space of 38 acres, 4 times the size of the biggest real-world seasonal event in Austria".

"The world includes a ton of attractions including roller coasters, a Christmas village, frozen ice-skating lake, penguin postal service and petting zoo tent, with playable storylines and quests with Santa himself. Christmas film aficionados should also keep a lookout for Easter Egg homages to famous festive flicks such as Elf, It's A Wonderful Life and The Polar Express".

"The world also features a full recreation of the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) building and visitors will be able to donate via an in-game QR code to contribute to the charity's 'Home for Christmas' fundraising campaign, which seeks to bring seriously ill children one step closer to home".

"This includes, through funding state-of-the-art medical technology, pioneering research programmes into treatments and cures for rare conditions and patient and family support services. Money raised will also help bring Christmas to the hospital for children from across the UK whose treatment needs to continue over the festive season, as well as funding important services for GOSH staff working to care for patients and their families".  

NEWS SOURCE:planetminecraft.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

