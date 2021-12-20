Intel B660/H610 motherboards could launch on January 5, H670 nixed

Intel is set to have a monster press conference at CES 2022, which will reportedly be when we see Team Blue unveil its mid-range B660 and entry-level B610 motherboards.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new B660 and H610 motherboards will reportedly be announced on January 4, and be available on January 5 -- the day after its announced. ITHome is behind the new reports, also claiming that the pricing on B660 and H610 motherboards will be higher than their predecessors -- H560 and H510 series -- because of the usual supply issues worldwide.

Higher up the 600-series chipset chain is the also-mid-range H670 chipset has been canceled completely, according to MyDrivers, but the original source on the H670 chipset rumor only mentions that it wouldn't be released at the same time as the B660 and H610 motherboards.

The entire family of Intel's 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be detailed during its CES 2022 press conference, of which I will be watching live virtually and bringing you all the goodies in news posts as they break.