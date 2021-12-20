All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Keanu Reeves: 'don't you f***ing stream' The Matrix Resurrections

Russia boots up Baikal-S processor, powers government infrastructure

Russian company Baikal Electronics has booted its Baikal-S:48 Arm-based cores, RISC-V processor for the Russian government.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 11:47 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russian company Baikal Electronics has officially fired up its new Baikal-S processor, which has 48 cores based on the Arm Instruction Set Architecture (ISA).

Russia boots up Baikal-S processor, powers government infrastructure 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The CPU is codenamed "BE-S1000" and has its 48 cores at 2.0GHz base frequency, with boost clocks reaching 2.5GHz -- all within a 120W TDP. You can use up to 4 x sockets in a server board, offering a home-grown RISC-V processor for safe boot and management, with the entire SoC being controlled by a custom design.

In some of its own benchmark data, Baikal Electronics has the performance of its new Baikal-S in SPEC2006 CPU Integer, Coremark, Whetstone, 7Zip, and HPLinkpack. The new Baikal-S is compared against -- and keeps up with -- the Intel Xeon Gold 6148 Skylake design, and the AMD EPYC 7351 CPU which is based on the original Zen 1 core.

Russia boots up Baikal-S processor, powers government infrastructure 02 | TweakTown.com
Russia boots up Baikal-S processor, powers government infrastructure 03 | TweakTown.com

Up against Huawei's Kunpeng 920, the new Baikal-S offers 0.86x the performance -- but next year, in 2022 we'll see the company make 10,000 x BE-S1000 SoCs and 30,000 of them in 2023. It's not going to break any records and see AMD, NVIDIA, or Intel losing any sleep at night.

But, it's another player -- in Russia -- making silicon. These new chips will be used to power the Russian government infrastructure, something that I wrote about a number of years ago... and now that is finally happening. The idea was born from Russia wanting to build its own processors, so that it knew there were no nasty backdoors by the US and China.

Russia boots up Baikal-S processor, powers government infrastructure 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$618.77
$618.77$618.88$707.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2021 at 1:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.