Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop: 16C/32T CPU, 64GB RAM, 24TB SSD (!!!)

Eurocom comes out stomping with its new Nightsky ARX315 laptop: Ryzen 9 5950X, 64GB RAM, 24TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3070... alrighty.

Eurocom has just announced its monster new laptop -- which is pretty much a huge desktop PC replacement -- with the launch of the new Nightsky ARX315 laptop.

The new Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop can be configured with AMD's latest Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X processor (offering a huge 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power). You can configure the laptop with the Ryzen 7 5600X (6C/12T), Ryzen 7 5800X (8C/16T), Ryzen 9 5900X (12C/24T) or the Ryzen 9 5950X (16C/32T).

Eurocom is using the AMD B550 chipset which has support for the fastest DDR4 memory and PCIe 4.0 -- important for super-fast NVMe SSDs and the very latest graphics cards. But the biggest thing that the AMD B550 chipset enables Eurocom to do, is that it is make it the world's first 15.6-inch "superlaptop" with support for desktop-ready AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Inside, you can configure the new Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, with space for 2 x NVMe M.2 SSDs as well as a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD. With this much storage readiness, you can cram in up to 24TB of storage in total. Not too damn bad at all.

Eurocom President Mark Bialic explained: "The EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 combines AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, up to 5950X, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics in a 15.6" laptop form factor that weighs just 2.6 kg is a remarkable feat that our customers are extremely excited about. The EUROCOM ARX315 truly is King of the Hill in terms of user customization, user upgrade-ability, performance and mobility!"

EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 Specifications

Platform : AMD B550 Chipset; AMD Ryzen desktop processor up to Ryzen 9 5950X (16cores/32threads); AM4 socket based; 65W

GPU Technology : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6); GN20-E5-A1; on-board

Display Technology : supports total 4 active displays

Robust Design : Back cover made from Aluminum Alloy; front /top case/bottom case made of resins

Cooling : High performance, high quality copper GPU and CPU heat sinks to keep your system running cool.

Memory : Two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets; DDR4-3200; up to 64GB

Storage : up to 24 TB of storage with 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 NVMe SSDs and 1x 2.5in HDD/SSD SATA3

Communications : 1GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

Sound System : SoundBlaster Cinema 6; Stereo Speakers; High Definition Audio

Keyboard and Touchpad : Backlit keyboard with 15 colour options; Microsoft Precision Touchpad 2 buttons

Loaded with Ports : 1x USB-A 2.0; 3x USB 3.2 gen2; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2; 1x mini DP 1.4; HDMI 2.0 output; 1x Headphone-out; 1x Mic-in; 1x RJ45 / LAN; 1x microSD card reader; DC-in

Operating Systems : Windows 10, Windows 11, Linux

Security : Kensington Lock, Fingerprint and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

Battery : 6cells Smart Lithium-Ion; 62WH

Weight : 2.6kg / 5.7lbs

Dimensions: WxDxH: 361 x 258 x 32.5mm / 14.44 x 10.32 x 1.3 inch

Cooling-wise, Eurocom has used high-performance, high-quality copper CPU and GPU heat sinks to keep the Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop nice and cool, even when the CPU, GPU, and SSDs are being thrashed by whatever gaming, rendering, encoding, mining, or whatever you're stressing the laptop.

For the display we have a 15.6-inch panel that you can opt up to the Sharp IGZO-based 240Hz 1080p matte display, while the Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop itself supports up to 4 displays. On the GPU side of things, Eurocom is offering NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6.