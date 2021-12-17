All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You would cream your pants at this huge GPU crypto mining factory

Jaxson Davidson teases his 4th crypto farm, uses GPUs sold 'under the table' from NVIDIA and fills his crypto mine with them.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 6:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I don't know how but Jaxson Davidson somehow has the keys to all of my crypto mining farms, and is showing them off on his personal Twitter account. Davidson has just started up his 4th -- yes 4th -- crypto mine and man is it beautiful.

Davidson has uploaded a tease of one of his crypto farms, where you can see hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of graphics cards -- all of them specifically NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory -- while his new building "will be all" of NVIDIA's new CMP 170HX cards.

The huge RTX 3070-powered crypto mining farm can be found in the Tonaquint Data Center, Inc. which is in Utah. It seems that Davidson has been using mostly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics cards -- you know, gaming-focused graphics cards and FE cards above that -- not AIB custom models, but rather directly from NVIDIA.

It seems as though that Davidson is working directly with NVIDIA on securing GPUs for his various crypto farms, with Davidson answering a tweet wondering where he's getting the CMP cards from. Davidson said: "Took over a month to secure a direct deal with NVIDIA. Once I get my rigs up, I will start selling them".

Davidson is renting a room for his crypto farm, tweeting: "I rented this room at a local data center. It's costing me $150 a month per rig, for all expenses. AC is pumped under the floor and comes out the grates under the rigs, and vents on the ceiling pull the heat out. This lease is pretty expensive, compared to my other buildings"

You would cream your pants at this huge GPU crypto mining factory 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 LHR 8GB GDRR6 (RTX 3070 Gaming Z Trio 8G LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $1765.00
CAD $1765.00-CAD $1645.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2021 at 12:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.