You would cream your pants at this huge GPU crypto mining factory

Jaxson Davidson teases his 4th crypto farm, uses GPUs sold 'under the table' from NVIDIA and fills his crypto mine with them.

I don't know how but Jaxson Davidson somehow has the keys to all of my crypto mining farms, and is showing them off on his personal Twitter account. Davidson has just started up his 4th -- yes 4th -- crypto mine and man is it beautiful.

Davidson has uploaded a tease of one of his crypto farms, where you can see hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of graphics cards -- all of them specifically NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory -- while his new building "will be all" of NVIDIA's new CMP 170HX cards.

The huge RTX 3070-powered crypto mining farm can be found in the Tonaquint Data Center, Inc. which is in Utah. It seems that Davidson has been using mostly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics cards -- you know, gaming-focused graphics cards and FE cards above that -- not AIB custom models, but rather directly from NVIDIA.

It seems as though that Davidson is working directly with NVIDIA on securing GPUs for his various crypto farms, with Davidson answering a tweet wondering where he's getting the CMP cards from. Davidson said: "Took over a month to secure a direct deal with NVIDIA. Once I get my rigs up, I will start selling them".

Davidson is renting a room for his crypto farm, tweeting: "I rented this room at a local data center. It's costing me $150 a month per rig, for all expenses. AC is pumped under the floor and comes out the grates under the rigs, and vents on the ceiling pull the heat out. This lease is pretty expensive, compared to my other buildings"