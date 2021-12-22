Intel Core i9-12900KS pre-binned CPU @ 5.2GHz teased, coming soon

Intel has only just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors, but now it looks like we're going to be introduced to the new Core i9-12900KS -- a pre-binned CPU with 5.2GHz all-core frequency.

What this all boils down to is Intel will effectively have a pre-binned SKU, have all-core (Performance core) boost at 5.2GHz which is 200MHz higher than the 5.0GHz all-core boost on the Core i9-12900K. This means that the Core i9-12900KS should be able to pump away at 5.0GHz at a bare minimum out of the box, 5.2GHz all-core, and possibly more depending on your chip and cooling.

This would be the first pre-binned CPU in 3 generations, the last being the Core i9-9900KS -- but there was no Core i9-10900KS or Core i9-11900KS -- so the Core i9-12900K will be the first in quite some time. We should see Intel launch the unlocked, and pre-binned Alder Lake-S flagship CPU right as AMD is launching its new Ryzen CPUs with its exciting new 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD is expecting up to a 15% performance uplift with the larger L3 cache from its new 3D V-Cache, which would have the edge over the Alder Lake-S chips now... until the new Core i9-12900KS is here, that is. We don't know the release date of the new Core i9-12900K but it shouldn't be too far behind Intel's upcoming CES 2022 press conference.