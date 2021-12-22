All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-12900KS pre-binned CPU @ 5.2GHz teased, coming soon

Intel to launch its new flagship Core i9-12900KS, a pre-binned CPU with 5.2GHz all-core frequency to battle AMD 3D V-Cache.

Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 10:01 PM CST
Intel has only just launched its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors, but now it looks like we're going to be introduced to the new Core i9-12900KS -- a pre-binned CPU with 5.2GHz all-core frequency.

Intel Core i9-12900KS pre-binned CPU @ 5.2GHz teased, coming soon 10 | TweakTown.com

What this all boils down to is Intel will effectively have a pre-binned SKU, have all-core (Performance core) boost at 5.2GHz which is 200MHz higher than the 5.0GHz all-core boost on the Core i9-12900K. This means that the Core i9-12900KS should be able to pump away at 5.0GHz at a bare minimum out of the box, 5.2GHz all-core, and possibly more depending on your chip and cooling.

This would be the first pre-binned CPU in 3 generations, the last being the Core i9-9900KS -- but there was no Core i9-10900KS or Core i9-11900KS -- so the Core i9-12900K will be the first in quite some time. We should see Intel launch the unlocked, and pre-binned Alder Lake-S flagship CPU right as AMD is launching its new Ryzen CPUs with its exciting new 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD is expecting up to a 15% performance uplift with the larger L3 cache from its new 3D V-Cache, which would have the edge over the Alder Lake-S chips now... until the new Core i9-12900KS is here, that is. We don't know the release date of the new Core i9-12900K but it shouldn't be too far behind Intel's upcoming CES 2022 press conference.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

