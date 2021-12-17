Allied Tomcat-A gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 5900HX + GeForce RTX 3080

Allied Gaming has just launched its new flagship gaming laptop and man... it's a beast -- a beast that won't require you hulking out of your wallet and destroying your credit cards.

The new Allied Tomcat-A 16-inch gaming laptop has some pretty monstrous specs: AMD's new Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM RAM, NVIDIA's super-fast GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 500GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, and it all gets displayed on a 16-inch IPS-based 1440 165Hz display.

You can customize it the Allied Tomcat-A, upgrading the 16GB of DDR4-2666 to 16GB of DDR4-3200 -- or choose the beefier 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. There's also the option of upgrading the 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD to a 1TB or 2TB model, as well as the option of upgrading a second NVMe M.2 SSD (500GB, 1TB, or 2TB).

Allied CEO Aron Saether-Jackson explains: "Since our inception in 2019, we've aimed to disrupt the prebuilt desktop PC industry. In desktops, we felt there was a lack of meaningful innovation from leading brands in terms of functionality and design, which ledto us developing our range of mesh-fronted, high-airflow desktop gaming PC models".

"Observing the market, consumers are being forced to pay exorbitant prices for the latest and greatest technology, wrought almost wholly by a lack of competition. Yes, there are supply challenges, but that's not an excuse to charge excessively for tech that launched at much lower prices. Reading the room and listening to gamers' feedback, they're clearly aggrieved by over-inflated pricing that just keeps rising. In short, they're jack of price jacks, and we're here to change that".

Ricky Saether-Jackson, Allied COO added: "We've worked closely with one of the world's leading gaming laptop manufacturers to create our Tomcat range. We're delivering the ultimate payload in every laptop: the best technology, premium design and build quality, unparalleled value for money, and supersonic dispatch times".

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB Graphics

Memory : 16GB [2x8GB] 2666MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM

Operating System Drive : 500GB NVME [Gen3.0] M.2 SSD

Display: 16" IPS WQHD (2560x1600) 165Hz

Webcam : HD Camera with Dual Digital Array Microphone

Battery : 4-cell Polymer 64.31Whr li-polymer battery. Approx battery life 4 hours; consumption will increase utilising the NVIDIA GPU.

USB ports : 3 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports

Outputs : 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen2)

Audio : Built-in Two-Channel Hi-Def Audio, Built-in 2W Stereo speakes, 1 x 2-in-1 audio jack (headphone out/microphone in)

Networking : Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth, Built-in 2.5G Base-T Ethernet LAN

Storage : Two M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 interface

Weight : Approx 2.3kg

Dimensions : 360 (w) x 286 (d) x 27.3 (h) mm

Power Adapter: 230W

You'll find the Allied Tomcat-A gaming laptop for $3099 AUD with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, which should work out to around $2000 or so. Our good friends at Allied are sending over a unit for review, so expect a review on TweakTown ASAP.