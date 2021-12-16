Eve teases first-ever glossy gaming monitor, packs LG's new panel

Eve had the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor with its Spectrum rocking 4K and up to 144Hz over the single HDMI 2.1 connector, but now the crowd-funded company is back with another tease: the world's first glossy 4K gaming monitor.

In a new post on its website and on its Twitter, Project: Spectrum has been teased as the first-ever glossy 4K gaming monitor. It might not seem like much, but traditional (see: virtually all) gaming monitors use matte displays but Eve is going to be doing things a little different with a glossy panel from LG Display.

Eve has been working with LG Display, with the South Korean giant reaching out to Eve about their new glossy polarizers. It's a first for gaming monitors, but you probably look at glossy panels all day -- TVs, laptops, smartphones, wearables, and many other devices -- have a glossy coating or glass cover (and normally has an anti-reflective film over it... just like the monitor I'm sitting in front of right now, and I'm sure you are, too).

Eve goes into detail on their website, saying: "As a reminder, almost all surfaces reflect light. When most people think of reflections, they think of specular (mirror-like) reflection. Glare occurs when reflections are so intense that they interfere with the image on the screen. Haze is a method that spreads reflections over a wider surface, blurring the reflection and reducing its brightest points to make the reflection less apparent. There are also other methods of reducing reflections, and their effectiveness and price varies greatly. Common trade-offs for anti-glare and anti-reflective techniques include loss of contrast, brightness, color accuracy, and sharpness. You can learn more about this in our previous topic".

The new panel from LG Display has an anti-reflection layer that reduces the reflection rate to 2% -- which is down from 6% from Eve's existing panel -- while 25% haze counteracts flare by taking care of remaining highlights. I'm keen to check it out in person, and can't wait to have my eyes-on with it soon.

Eve has some early findings from the new glossy 4K gaming panel: "Even at first glance, blacks are noticeably darker. But it's not all about the deeper blacks: even in more balanced content the image seems less grainy, and colors are crisp and clear".

"As the above images show, reflections are visible when the monitor is not in use or is displaying dark content. It does depend on the lighting, and the more well-lit the environment, the more these reflections are visible. As soon as the image on the screen lights up even a little, though, glare is reduced significantly. In daily use, our bright panel easily beats outside light sources, and we rarely notice glare".