Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet: 14.6-inch 120Hz display, 16GB RAM

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet is beginning to look like a beast, with new reports suggesting the new slate will rock a huge 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display which will run at up to 120Hz.

Inside, we should see Samsung using Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC with options of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM that will come with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The huge battery would be a drain on any other tablet, but Samsung seems to be taking care of that with a huge 11,200mAh battery and super-fast 45W rapid charging technology.

We should see it quite thin, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra coming in at just 5.5mm thick while the new slate will reportedly feature 4 cameras: 2 on the front, 2 on the rear. On the back, we have a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 6-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while on the front we have a notch that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Samsung will be pre-loading the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with One UI 4.1, which is based on Google's new Android 12 operating system. This means the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have Samsung's latest features in One UI 4.1: the new "Extra Dim" mode that reduces eye strain, window transparency tweaks, and quick launching apps from the taskbar.