DayZ developer unveils next-gen Enfusion Engine, for all future games

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 2:44 AM CST
DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive has announced their new engine, the Enfusion Engine, which will power all of their future games.

The developer is using its Real Virtuality Engine to power both Arma III and DayZ, but the new Enfusion Engine will offer upgrades across the board and focus on scalability, performance, modability, and improved online connectivity. Bohemia's new Enfusion Engine will be multi-platform and has been designed to run smoothly on consoles.

DayZ will continue to be updated, while the Unreal Engine-powered console-exclusive looter-shooter, Vigor, is also still coming. We don't know what Bohemia is working on next, but whatever it is we should expect it to be powered by their new Enfusion Engine.

  • Flexible, scalable, fully multi‑platform - While Enfusion excels at building large, open world games, it's meant to serve as a universal engine. That's why it can support any type of game across all major platforms.
  • Looks good, runs better - Enfusion uses up-to-date rendering tech and multi-threading wherever possible. The new Enforce Script is faster, more capable, and much better at memory utilization.
  • All the tools, for all creators - Materials, textures, animation, sound, UI, localization - Enfusion's tools cover the full creative spectrum of modding and game development.
  • Built for online - Everything in Enfusion is made for today's online game worlds. The toolset includes access to backend online services and is built around a rich client-server architecture.
We should see what the Enfusion Engine will bring in the coming years, where I'm sure across 2022 we'll see Bohemia detailing just what its new engine can do. For now, it's shaping up well.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

