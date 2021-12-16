All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SK hynix announce 24Gbit DDR5 modules, huge 48GB and 96GB capacities

SK hynix announces industry's highest density for a single DRAM chip: 24Gbit DDR5 memory modules with up to 48GB, 96GB capacity.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 1:26 AM CST
SK hynix has announced new 24Gbit DDR5 memory modules with massive 48GB and 96GB capacities, with samples shipping to its customers now.

The new SK Hynix 24Gb DDR5 modules are based on the cutting-edge 1anm technology that uses the EUV process, with the density of the 24Gb per chip -- up from 16Gb on 1ynm DDR5, with improved production efficiency and speeds that are up to 33% faster.

Not only that, but SK Hynix has reduced power consumption by up to 25% compared to previous-gen products, as well as lowering energy use when manufacturing the new 24Gb DDR5 memory modules through "enhanced production efficiency". The new 48GB and 96GB modules will be used in cloud data centers first, and then high-performance (HPC) servers, and big data processing systems like AI and machine learning... oh, and of course we can't forget the new buzzword: metaverse.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and Chief Marketing Officer at SK Hynix said: "In line with the release of 24Gb DDR5, SK hynix is closely engaging with a number of customers that provides cloud services. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in growing DDR5 market by introducing advanced technologies and developing products with ESG-awareness".

Carolyn Duran, Vice President of Memory and IO Technologies in Intel's Data Center and AI Group said: "Intel and SK Hynix have a long history of strong collaboration. Today's announcement is another illustration of our two companies working together to deliver a 24Gb solution to address needs of our mutual customers. The 24Gb DDR5 offering provides high mono die capacity and will help customers boost performance of memory capacity bound workloads such as data analytics while bringing significant TCO benefits".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

