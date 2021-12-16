SK hynix announce 24Gbit DDR5 modules, huge 48GB and 96GB capacities

SK hynix has announced new 24Gbit DDR5 memory modules with massive 48GB and 96GB capacities, with samples shipping to its customers now.

The new SK Hynix 24Gb DDR5 modules are based on the cutting-edge 1anm technology that uses the EUV process, with the density of the 24Gb per chip -- up from 16Gb on 1ynm DDR5, with improved production efficiency and speeds that are up to 33% faster.

Not only that, but SK Hynix has reduced power consumption by up to 25% compared to previous-gen products, as well as lowering energy use when manufacturing the new 24Gb DDR5 memory modules through "enhanced production efficiency". The new 48GB and 96GB modules will be used in cloud data centers first, and then high-performance (HPC) servers, and big data processing systems like AI and machine learning... oh, and of course we can't forget the new buzzword: metaverse.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and Chief Marketing Officer at SK Hynix said: "In line with the release of 24Gb DDR5, SK hynix is closely engaging with a number of customers that provides cloud services. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in growing DDR5 market by introducing advanced technologies and developing products with ESG-awareness".

Carolyn Duran, Vice President of Memory and IO Technologies in Intel's Data Center and AI Group said: "Intel and SK Hynix have a long history of strong collaboration. Today's announcement is another illustration of our two companies working together to deliver a 24Gb solution to address needs of our mutual customers. The 24Gb DDR5 offering provides high mono die capacity and will help customers boost performance of memory capacity bound workloads such as data analytics while bringing significant TCO benefits".