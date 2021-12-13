No, next-gen NVIDIA, AMD GPUs aren't being used in crypto mining farms

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT being used in GPU crypto mining farms? Yeah, I don't think so (but I wish).

Man, someone is trolling hard -- with active workers in crypto mining farm Flexpool teasing they're playing with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards... but there's a slight problem... those cards don't exist yet, and won't for another year.

Still, headlines are written that these cards are being used -- so here's some clarification. Firstly, the "GeForce RTX 4090 Ti" is capable of up to a mind-melting 1.3 TH/s which absolutely destroys every bit of silicon on the planet for crypto mining. NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 only pushes around 110 MH/s on average, so that is 13,000x the RTX 3090... righty-o.

The new crypto mining farm can't be running shelves of next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics cards, so it's also not running AMD's new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards either. Still, the "Radeon RX 7000" control test has it at 657 GH/s and the "Radeon RX 7000" overclock test at 579 GH/s... yeah, no.

This is just someone playing with the ID of their graphics card or ASIC miner, and calling them the "GeForce RTX 4090 Ti" and "Radeon RX 7000" series GPUs... but they're not. What is the interesting part of this news is that (apart from people thinking some farm has unreleased NVIDIA and AMD GPUs) is that this crypto mining farm is new -- as in 12 days old, new -- powerful, and making bank.

The farm has around 3.91 TH/s of Ethereum hash rate power, with an average of 2.47 TH/s -- this means the mining farm is cranking out around 5 ETH every 3 hours, and with ETH at around $4100 at the time of writing, the mining farm is making around $20,000 every 3 hours... and $4 million per month.

As I was writing the article I checked the Flexpool account, and you can see some new active workers which are: