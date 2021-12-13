All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

No, next-gen NVIDIA, AMD GPUs aren't being used in crypto mining farms

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT being used in GPU crypto mining farms? Yeah, I don't think so (but I wish).

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 5:40 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Man, someone is trolling hard -- with active workers in crypto mining farm Flexpool teasing they're playing with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards... but there's a slight problem... those cards don't exist yet, and won't for another year.

No, next-gen NVIDIA, AMD GPUs aren't being used in crypto mining farms 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Still, headlines are written that these cards are being used -- so here's some clarification. Firstly, the "GeForce RTX 4090 Ti" is capable of up to a mind-melting 1.3 TH/s which absolutely destroys every bit of silicon on the planet for crypto mining. NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 only pushes around 110 MH/s on average, so that is 13,000x the RTX 3090... righty-o.

The new crypto mining farm can't be running shelves of next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics cards, so it's also not running AMD's new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards either. Still, the "Radeon RX 7000" control test has it at 657 GH/s and the "Radeon RX 7000" overclock test at 579 GH/s... yeah, no.

This is just someone playing with the ID of their graphics card or ASIC miner, and calling them the "GeForce RTX 4090 Ti" and "Radeon RX 7000" series GPUs... but they're not. What is the interesting part of this news is that (apart from people thinking some farm has unreleased NVIDIA and AMD GPUs) is that this crypto mining farm is new -- as in 12 days old, new -- powerful, and making bank.

No, next-gen NVIDIA, AMD GPUs aren't being used in crypto mining farms 09 | TweakTown.com

The farm has around 3.91 TH/s of Ethereum hash rate power, with an average of 2.47 TH/s -- this means the mining farm is cranking out around 5 ETH every 3 hours, and with ETH at around $4100 at the time of writing, the mining farm is making around $20,000 every 3 hours... and $4 million per month.

No, next-gen NVIDIA, AMD GPUs aren't being used in crypto mining farms 10 | TweakTown.com

As I was writing the article I checked the Flexpool account, and you can see some new active workers which are:

  • NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X (default) with 13.2 GH/s average
  • NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X (overclocked) 12.3 GH/s average
  • AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based MCM GPU with 32GB GDDR6 (default) with 11.7 GH/s average
  • AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based MCM GPU with 32GB GDDR6 (overclocked) with 12.3 GH/s average
Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$47.99$48.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/13/2021 at 2:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.