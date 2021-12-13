Ubisoft is using NFTs to supercharge FOMO and live service engagement

Ubisoft is using its Quartz NFT platform to amplify fear of missing out, engagement, monetization, and even full game sales.

Ubisoft's new blockchain-based NFT platform is amplifying FOMO (fear of missing out) through artificial digital scarcity...but it could actually pay off.

A cursory analysis of Ubisoft Quartz shows just how much potential there is for NFTs in gaming. The games industry's current business model is actually a great ramping point for NFT integration; right now monetization is mostly predicated on cosmetics and gear earned through engagement and natural progression of a game. Heavy-hitting live service games like Destiny 2 employ FOMO, fear of missing out, on a regular basis to keep players logging in to experience events and earn loot lest they miss out on the content forever.

It looks as if Ubisoft Quartz' NFT program is a natural evolution to the current model. Right now Ubisoft is experimenting with an admittedly egregious "free" model where players earn digital NFTs for completing in-game challenges. Some of these NFTs, or "Digits" as Ubisoft calls them, have incredibly high requirements. There's a Wolf Helmet that requires over 600 hours of playtime in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

This tells us everything we need to know about Ubisoft Quartz and the publisher's motivation.

Quartz is expected to multiple things at once, all of which will feed into Ubisoft's cross-platform live service engagement model. Everything has been synergized to feed other parts.

Supercharging FOMO - Scarcity of NFTs will push gamers to unlock them Earning money from NFT trades - Ubisoft Quartz NFTs can be traded and sold on third-party marketplaces like Rarible, and Ubisoft will receive a cut More game sales - People may actually buy games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint just to unlock NFTs Boosting engagement - Steep requirements like 600+ hour playtimes will keep users into the game for longer, which offers more chances to sell in-game items New monetization point - Gamers may eventually be able to outright purchase Ubisoft Digit NFTs with cryptocurrency

This is just the beginning for Ubisoft's NFT focus. Expect NFTs to cross over to all franchises and add an extra layer to the grind in Ubisoft games.