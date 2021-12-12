CD Projekt lawyers negotiating settlement on securities fraud lawsuit

CD Projekt Group counsel are currently negotiating a settlement with investors on the most recent securities fraud lawsuit.

CD Projekt Group may settle its class-action securities fraud lawsuit and avoid a trial.

CD Projekt Group is being sued for potential securities fraud over Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch. Investors allege that CD Projekt willfully misled shareholders by not divulging Cyberpunk 2077's awful performance on PS4 and Xbox One--a controversy that tanked CD Projekt's share value. Investors suffered losses and sought legal counsel to sue the company on the grounds of securities fraud.

The lawsuit is currently ongoing, but CD Projekt now says that its legal counsel has "entered into negotiations concerning a potential settlement" with investors. If the case is settled then it wouldn't go to trial. Over 13 law firms sought to represent investors against CD Projekt Group and four separate securities fraud lawsuits were filed by claimants. Only four of these went to court, and they were combined into one single lawsuit.

No details on the negotiations have been made public.