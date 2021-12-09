This is what Zelda could look like on the next-gen Switch 4K

One talented artist recreates Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5, giving us hope on how it could look on the new Switch 4K.

What if Nintendo recreated Zelda Ocarina of Time on the next-gen Switch Pro (Super Switch, Switch 4K)? It might look something like this.

Nintendo is working on a new higher-powered Switch capable of 4K performance gaming, but what kinds of upgrades can we expect? As more developers move to Unreal Engine 5 and harness the power of its new transformative Nanite geometry technology we might see some surprising higher-end games running on NVIDIA's Tegra SoCs.

YouTuber and Unreal Engine animator RwanLink gives us an idea of what could be possible for the Zelda franchise. The creator put together an amazing-looking The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time demo running on Unreal Engine that shows what a new OoT remake could look like from Nintendo.

It should be some time before the new upgraded Switch is announced. The most recent Switch OLED paves the way for the Switch 4K, however, with a special dock that's capable of native 4K UHD video output.