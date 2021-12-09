All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This is what Zelda could look like on the next-gen Switch 4K

One talented artist recreates Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5, giving us hope on how it could look on the new Switch 4K.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 1:17 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

What if Nintendo recreated Zelda Ocarina of Time on the next-gen Switch Pro (Super Switch, Switch 4K)? It might look something like this.

Nintendo is working on a new higher-powered Switch capable of 4K performance gaming, but what kinds of upgrades can we expect? As more developers move to Unreal Engine 5 and harness the power of its new transformative Nanite geometry technology we might see some surprising higher-end games running on NVIDIA's Tegra SoCs.

YouTuber and Unreal Engine animator RwanLink gives us an idea of what could be possible for the Zelda franchise. The creator put together an amazing-looking The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time demo running on Unreal Engine that shows what a new OoT remake could look like from Nintendo.

It should be some time before the new upgraded Switch is announced. The most recent Switch OLED paves the way for the Switch 4K, however, with a special dock that's capable of native 4K UHD video output.

This is what Zelda could look like on the next-gen Switch 4K 545 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.84
$39.99$49.69$44.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 11:19 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.