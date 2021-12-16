All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The first couple has just had their wedding... in the metaverse

Florida-based couple hold a virtual wedding ceremony in the metaverse, while simultaneously getting married in the real-world.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 11:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Traci and Dave Gagnon met back in October 2015 in virtual form inside of Dave's "virtual office" as an avatar, and fast forward just 6 years and the couple is the first to get married in the metaverse... while getting married in real-life.

The first couple has just had their wedding... in the metaverse 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The couple met in real life after meeting during their company's global convention -- the two work for a real estate brokerage -- and then started dating in March 2019. After 3 months of romance they were engaged, and then on September 4, 2021 the couple got married in a virtual chapel in the sky.

Traci told Insider that it was the CEO of the real estate company they worked for that floated the idea of a virtual wedding and getting married "in the cloud". A sister branch of the employer who creates virtual spaces stepped in, and provided the virtual world for the Gagnon's to get married in the metaverse.

The first couple has just had their wedding... in the metaverse 09 | TweakTown.com

A traditional wedding was hosted in real life with 100 guests in Manchester, New Hampshire on September 4, 2021 -- invited guests who couldn't make it due to the pandemic rules, could celebrate with the couple in the metaverse. There was one wedding photographer that recorded the real-life, real-world wedding while another covered the live stream for the virtual guests.

Traci's wedding dress was used to customize her avatar to look more like her, with a specially designed virtual avatar of the couple for their wedding during the ceremony. Traci added: "The avatars can dance, the avatars can run, the avatars can do all kinds of really, really cool things. I think it shows that the world has changed and what could be possible next. It is a very exciting thing".

What's the cost of a wedding in the metaverse?

  • $30,000 or so for a virtual wedding
  • $10,000 for something with less customization
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
$4.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 11:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:insider.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.