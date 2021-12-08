NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launching on January 27, 2021

NVIDIA is reportedly launching its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card on January 27, 2021, according to our friends at VideoCardz.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post, VC says that NVIDIA's embargo for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lifts on January 27, 2021, with the only details on the release being on-shelf dates. According to the latest rumors on the RTX 3090 Ti, it will have a much higher 450W TDP, the same but faster 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA will reportedly be tapping new single-sided GDDR6X memory which means the backplate on the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti shouldn't be able to cook eggs, sorry guys. Other rumors on the RTX 3090 Ti have it packing the new 16-pin PCIe power connector, ready for PCIe 5.0-based PSUs like the ASUS ROG Thor PSUs.

There's no expectations of performance out of NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but it will surely be the fastest graphics card on the planet when it drops. The new 450W TDP is going to be interesting to see, especially with what AIB partners can do with custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards.