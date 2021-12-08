All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launching on January 27, 2021

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will reportedly be available on January 27, 2021 -- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB on January 11, 2021.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 2:21 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Dec 8 2021 2:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is reportedly launching its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card on January 27, 2021, according to our friends at VideoCardz.

NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launching on January 27, 2021 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post, VC says that NVIDIA's embargo for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lifts on January 27, 2021, with the only details on the release being on-shelf dates. According to the latest rumors on the RTX 3090 Ti, it will have a much higher 450W TDP, the same but faster 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA will reportedly be tapping new single-sided GDDR6X memory which means the backplate on the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti shouldn't be able to cook eggs, sorry guys. Other rumors on the RTX 3090 Ti have it packing the new 16-pin PCIe power connector, ready for PCIe 5.0-based PSUs like the ASUS ROG Thor PSUs.

NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launching on January 27, 2021 521 | TweakTown.com

There's no expectations of performance out of NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but it will surely be the fastest graphics card on the planet when it drops. The new 450W TDP is going to be interesting to see, especially with what AIB partners can do with custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3399.99
$3378.99$3599.00$3276.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2021 at 2:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.