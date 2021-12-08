ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards
ASUS launches its new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, with a dual-fan design and slick style.
ASUS has just unleashed its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, aimed at both gamers and crypto-miners.
The new ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards are pretty much like every other custom AIB variant: a simple dual-fan design, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. ASUS does have a more premium-looking card than the competitors so far with its new RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO.
ASUS will have two different variants to choose from: the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO, and the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO OC Edition. Both of the cards arrive in a 2.7-slot design, with the dual fans being of the ASUS Axial-tech design, with IP5X dust resistance and larger blades that shift more air around.
Inside, you've got the refreshed Turing-based TU106-300 GPU with 2176 CUDA cores, as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. ASUS is pushing the GPU clocks up a bit on the OC variant, with GPU boost clocks of up to 1710MHz (up from 1680MHz on the non-OC model).
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 is back, boosted with 12 GB of VRAM to power bang-for-the-buck gaming rigs
- The new models - Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 EVO and EVO OC Edition - uses a 2.7-slot heat sink for plenty of surface area to dissipate heat
- The two fans use the ASUS Axial-tech design, with IP5X dust resistance and larger blades that move more air
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 EVO 12GB GDDR6 features two powerful Axial-tech fans for AAA gaming performance and ray tracing
- NVIDIA TURING™ GPU architecture and the all-new RTX platform provides up to 6X the performance of previous-generation graphics cards and brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.
- DirectX 12 enables new visual effects and rendering techniques for more lifelike gaming.
- NVIDIA Shadowplay™ Record and share high-quality gameplay videos, screenshots, and livestreams with your friends.
- Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.
- 2.7-slot Design expands cooling surface area to make the most of the two powerful Axial-tech fans.
- 0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
- Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.
- A protective backplate prevents PCB flex and trace damage.
- GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.
- A 144-hour Validation Program puts cards through a series of stringent tests to ensure compatibility with the latest games.