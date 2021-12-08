ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards

ASUS launches its new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, with a dual-fan design and slick style.

ASUS has just unleashed its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, aimed at both gamers and crypto-miners.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards are pretty much like every other custom AIB variant: a simple dual-fan design, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. ASUS does have a more premium-looking card than the competitors so far with its new RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO.

ASUS will have two different variants to choose from: the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO, and the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO OC Edition. Both of the cards arrive in a 2.7-slot design, with the dual fans being of the ASUS Axial-tech design, with IP5X dust resistance and larger blades that shift more air around.

Inside, you've got the refreshed Turing-based TU106-300 GPU with 2176 CUDA cores, as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. ASUS is pushing the GPU clocks up a bit on the OC variant, with GPU boost clocks of up to 1710MHz (up from 1680MHz on the non-OC model).

