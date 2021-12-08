All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards

ASUS launches its new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, with a dual-fan design and slick style.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 8:37 PM CST
ASUS has just unleashed its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards, aimed at both gamers and crypto-miners.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards are pretty much like every other custom AIB variant: a simple dual-fan design, and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. ASUS does have a more premium-looking card than the competitors so far with its new RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO.

ASUS will have two different variants to choose from: the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO, and the DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 12GB EVO OC Edition. Both of the cards arrive in a 2.7-slot design, with the dual fans being of the ASUS Axial-tech design, with IP5X dust resistance and larger blades that shift more air around.

ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.comASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com
ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.comASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards 06 | TweakTown.com

Inside, you've got the refreshed Turing-based TU106-300 GPU with 2176 CUDA cores, as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. ASUS is pushing the GPU clocks up a bit on the OC variant, with GPU boost clocks of up to 1710MHz (up from 1680MHz on the non-OC model).

  • ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 is back, boosted with 12 GB of VRAM to power bang-for-the-buck gaming rigs
  • The new models - Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 EVO and EVO OC Edition - uses a 2.7-slot heat sink for plenty of surface area to dissipate heat
  • The two fans use the ASUS Axial-tech design, with IP5X dust resistance and larger blades that move more air
ASUS intros new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual EVO Series graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.com

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 2060 EVO 12GB GDDR6 features two powerful Axial-tech fans for AAA gaming performance and ray tracing

  • NVIDIA TURING™ GPU architecture and the all-new RTX platform provides up to 6X the performance of previous-generation graphics cards and brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.
  • DirectX 12 enables new visual effects and rendering techniques for more lifelike gaming.
  • NVIDIA Shadowplay™ Record and share high-quality gameplay videos, screenshots, and livestreams with your friends.
  • Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.
  • 2.7-slot Design expands cooling surface area to make the most of the two powerful Axial-tech fans.
  • 0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
  • Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.
  • A protective backplate prevents PCB flex and trace damage.
  • GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.
  • A 144-hour Validation Program puts cards through a series of stringent tests to ensure compatibility with the latest games.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

