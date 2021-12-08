Startup company funded millions to build a backbone for the NFT space

A startup company has emerged from the shadows with millions in funding to create what seems to be an imperative layer to the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

The startup company is called Mnemonic, and according to a report from Forbes, Mnemonic has raised a $4 million funding round to create what is essentially an archive of everything that has happened in the NFT space. While this data is already public, it isn't easily accessible to companies that are looking to navigate and track the NFT market - this is the problem Mnemonic is going to attempt to solve.

The startup intends for companies to be able to easily track and navigate the NFT market as well as build their own applications using Mnemonics Application Programming Interface (API). Mnemonic founders also say the application has more use cases than just tracking and navigating the market. One alternative use case is authenticating goods from expensive brands such as Louis Vuitton, integration into gaming ecosystems, and more.

Mnemonic has landed its seed funding from multiple investors and is preparing for its launch to the general public sometime next year. Additionally, the startup has received interest from multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Mike Winkelmann (Beeple) NFT that sold for $69 million.

