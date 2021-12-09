The first non-Sony PS5 controllers are almost half the price of a PS5

Scuf releases the first-ever third-party DualSense controllers for the next-gen PlayStation 5...but they are quite expensive.

SCUF Gaming is the first company to bring third-party PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers to the gaming world, but there's just one catch: Their minimum retail price is nearly half of a PS5's $499 retail MSRP. SCUF has three PS5 controllers available that range in price, form, and function. The models include:

SCUF Reflex ($199) - Meet SCUF Reflex. Engineered to live up to its name, featuring four removable, rear remappable paddles, three configuration profiles, adaptive triggers, and interchangeable thumbsticks. Reflex is our most innovative PlayStation controller yet.

SCUF Reflex Pro ($229) - Introducing SCUF Reflex Pro, designed to live up to its name. With four removable & remappable rear paddles, three on-board configuration profiles, adaptive triggers, interchangable thumbsticks, and non-slip performance grip. With Reflex Pro, be unstoppable.

SCUF Reflex FPS ($259) - The last piece of your arsenal. Four removable, remappable rear paddles, three on-board profiles, instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks and non-slip performance grip, the SCUF Reflex FPS gives you the ultimate competitive advantage.

Each of the controllers features SCUF's patented four-paddle design for custom programming, and the most expensive controller, the Reflex FPS, actually replaces Sony's tactile triggers with their own Instant Trigger design, which is much more lightweight and provides "instant mouse-click" precision.

All three controllers will be available in 2022 and are compatible on both PS5 and PC.