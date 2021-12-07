Razer unveils MagSafe-ready RGB cooling fan for your iPhone

Razer unveils its new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, which will work on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and costs $60 -- clamp for Android.

In the market for a wicked new RGB cooler for your iPhone? Razer has your back... well, the back of your smartphone at least, with its new "Razer Phone Cooler Chroma" for $60.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma costs $60 for both of Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones, with a MagSafe version of the cooler, and another model called the "RGB Cooling Fan". Razer's new RGB Cooling Fan can be used on both the iPhone and Android (sans the MagSafe side of things).

Inside, Razer notes that its Phone Cooler Chroma for the iPhone packs 7 blades that run at up to 6400RPM, all inside of a 30dB noise profile so that you won't have something on the back of your phone that sounds like a rocket is taking off. There's a Bluetooth connection in the Phone Cooler Chroma so that you can tweak the fan to your personal needs, and plugs into a USB-C cable... so you will really want that performance on your phone (and to keep it cool enough to justify the bulk + $60 cost).

Not that you'd even notice the RGB lighting on the back of your phone, so it'll only be for everyone else who is watching you game -- so that while you game, you have a better thermal solution (tiny bit more performance as well as the phone not getting as hot during gaming loads).

There are 12 Razer Chroma lights that you can tweak, so you're not going to be out of RGB lighting options on the back of your phone.

You can buy the new Razer RGB cooling fan for your iPhone or Android directly from the Razer website here.