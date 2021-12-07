All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer unveils MagSafe-ready RGB cooling fan for your iPhone

Razer unveils its new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, which will work on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and costs $60 -- clamp for Android.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 11:55 PM CST
In the market for a wicked new RGB cooler for your iPhone? Razer has your back... well, the back of your smartphone at least, with its new "Razer Phone Cooler Chroma" for $60.

Razer unveils MagSafe-ready RGB cooling fan for your iPhone 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma costs $60 for both of Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones, with a MagSafe version of the cooler, and another model called the "RGB Cooling Fan". Razer's new RGB Cooling Fan can be used on both the iPhone and Android (sans the MagSafe side of things).

Inside, Razer notes that its Phone Cooler Chroma for the iPhone packs 7 blades that run at up to 6400RPM, all inside of a 30dB noise profile so that you won't have something on the back of your phone that sounds like a rocket is taking off. There's a Bluetooth connection in the Phone Cooler Chroma so that you can tweak the fan to your personal needs, and plugs into a USB-C cable... so you will really want that performance on your phone (and to keep it cool enough to justify the bulk + $60 cost).

Razer unveils MagSafe-ready RGB cooling fan for your iPhone 02 | TweakTown.com

Not that you'd even notice the RGB lighting on the back of your phone, so it'll only be for everyone else who is watching you game -- so that while you game, you have a better thermal solution (tiny bit more performance as well as the phone not getting as hot during gaming loads).

There are 12 Razer Chroma lights that you can tweak, so you're not going to be out of RGB lighting options on the back of your phone.

You can buy the new Razer RGB cooling fan for your iPhone or Android directly from the Razer website here.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB, Sierra Blue)

NEWS SOURCE:razer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

