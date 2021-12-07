GPU shipments are up 25% over last year, what GPU shortages?!

JPR research notes that AIB partner shipments of GPUs increased 25.7% this quarter compared to last year, with 12.7M units shipped.

You might find it hard to buy a graphics card right now, but that doesn't mean AIB shipments haven't slowed down in the last 12 months... in the biggest GPU shortage in history (and no, it's not because of miners).

According to Jon Peddie Research, total AIB shipments were 25.7% higher in Q3 2021 than they were in Q2 2021 -- with 12.7 million graphics cards shipped, up from 11.47 million cards shipped in the previous quarter. The way AIB (add-in boards) work is that they use discrete GPUs (dGPU) with dedicated memory (a graphics card essentially).

AIBs are used in desktop PCs, workstations, servers, rendering and mining farms (see, but not all GPUs are pushed into mining farms like these companies really want you to believe), and scientific instruments. You as a consumer, or a company, would buy AIBs from a reseller (Amazon) or an OEM (ASUS for example).

AMD's quarter-to-quarter total desktop AIB unit shipments increased 17.7% and increased 20.8% from last year.

NVIDIA's quarter-to-quarter unit shipments increased 9.3% and increased 27.1% from last year.

Dr. Jon Peddie, President of JPR, said: "Intel is poised to enter the AIB market in 2022. It is unknown if the company will sell add-in-boards as AMD and NVIDIA do, or just offer chips. The company is entering the market at a high point and may be surprised when the hangover of Covid and Cybermining falls off. The big question most people are asking is how much market share will the company take?"