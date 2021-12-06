All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI's new gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + RTX 3080 Ti GPU costs $5400

MSI's new fleet of super-powered 2022 gaming laptops teased: flagship rocks Core i9-12900HK CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 9:05 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI is preparing a new fleet of next-gen gaming laptops that will be revealed during CES 2022 which kicks off on January 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. MSI's new Raider GE66/GE76 and Stealth GS66 gaming laptops have been teased with Intel and NVIDIA's latest chips.

MSI's new gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + RTX 3080 Ti GPU costs 00 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The ultra-premium gaming laptop market will have the MSI Raider GE76, which will offer a large 17-inch display, and a flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. We also have a hefty 64GB of RAM, 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and a flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (with 16GB of GDDR6 memory) graphics card.

How much is that going to cost you? Only 4768 EUR or around $5400.

You will get some monster performance, however, with the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor offering you up a slick 14 cores (6 Performance cores + 8 Efficient cores) with 20 threads in total for CPU horsepower. 64GB of RAM + 2TB SSD storage is already on the current-gen Intel 11th Gen Core-based MSI Raider GE76 gaming laptop.

MSI's new gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + RTX 3080 Ti GPU costs $5400 03 | TweakTown.com

But the new Alder Lake-P processors will offer a great jump in performance over the current-gen MSI gaming laptops, so too will the beefcake GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6. The current-gen MSI Raider GE76 gaming laptop has the non-Ti GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, but has the same 16GB of GDDR6 memory (up from the 10GB of GDDR6X -- note the X -- on the desktop RTX 3080).

We should expect MSI to debut its new 2022 series gaming laptops at CES 2022 -- so too will Intel and NVIDIA with their respective new chips.

Buy at Amazon

MSI GS76 Stealth Gaming Laptop: 17.3' 300Hz FHD 1080p Display (11UH-029)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2899.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2021 at 5:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.