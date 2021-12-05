PlayStation executive fired, tried to pick up 15-year-old boy for sex

Sony has been caught up in a huge pedophile sting, with the Senior Vice President of Engineering for Sony, George Cacioppo, fired after he was busted in an amateur pedophilia sting video. Sony said in a statement: "We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment".

Cacioppo was busted after he prepared to have a 15-year-old boy come to his house to have sex with him, but it turned out to be an amateur pedophilia sting video. The cameraman approached the house and talked to Cacioppo, but he was calling the PlayStation executive "Jeff" -- as he's obviously changed his name to not get caught.

Once the cameraman gets closer to the door, Cacioppo realizes what has happened and retreats back into the house after he finds out it's not the 15-year-old boy he was going to have sex with. The cameraman continues asking questions, shouting in the end that the PlayStation executive had hired a 15-year-old boy to have sex with.

Cacioppo spoke with the 15-year-old on Grindr, exchanging pictures, which is when the PlayStation executive using the fake name of "Jeff". Once the "decoy" was told that Cacioppo's name was Jeff and what his address was, the PlayStation executive waited for the decoy to take an Uber to his house where he would be waiting outside.

As the cameraman is walking up, you can see Cacioppo standing outside waiting for his victim, before running inside away from the situation.