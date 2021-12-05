All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PlayStation executive fired, tried to pick up 15-year-old boy for sex

George Cacioppo, the senior vice president of engineering for Sony, fired after being caught in an amateur pedophile sting video.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 5 2021 11:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has been caught up in a huge pedophile sting, with the Senior Vice President of Engineering for Sony, George Cacioppo, fired after he was busted in an amateur pedophilia sting video. Sony said in a statement: "We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment".

Cacioppo was busted after he prepared to have a 15-year-old boy come to his house to have sex with him, but it turned out to be an amateur pedophilia sting video. The cameraman approached the house and talked to Cacioppo, but he was calling the PlayStation executive "Jeff" -- as he's obviously changed his name to not get caught.

Once the cameraman gets closer to the door, Cacioppo realizes what has happened and retreats back into the house after he finds out it's not the 15-year-old boy he was going to have sex with. The cameraman continues asking questions, shouting in the end that the PlayStation executive had hired a 15-year-old boy to have sex with.

Cacioppo spoke with the 15-year-old on Grindr, exchanging pictures, which is when the PlayStation executive using the fake name of "Jeff". Once the "decoy" was told that Cacioppo's name was Jeff and what his address was, the PlayStation executive waited for the decoy to take an Uber to his house where he would be waiting outside.

As the cameraman is walking up, you can see Cacioppo standing outside waiting for his victim, before running inside away from the situation.

PlayStation executive fired, tried to pick up 15-year-old boy for sex 12 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.