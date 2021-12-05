Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 released: NVIDIA DLSS support added

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 is here, and while there's a bunch of improvements -- NVIDIA DLSS support has been added, too.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 5 2021 7:16 PM CST
Diablo II Resurrected has received its new Update 2.3 which along with a bunch of balances, improvements, and fixes -- but most of all, NVIDIA DLSS support has been added to the game.

There are gameplay improvements, as well as accessibility and graphical improvements but the inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS is magical. Sure, you might not need 120FPS+ in something like Diablo II Resurrected, but on slower systems, you can crank up the DLSS setting to "Quality" and enjoy even better-looking graphics without a performance hit.

You can update your Diablo II Resurrection now, and enable NVIDIA DLSS in the graphics settings.

GAMEPLAY

  • Players now have a "Game Difficulty Scale" available in the options menu for offline games, which provides the same function as the /players debug command
  • Players can now enable "Force Move," an option available in the control settings which can allow the player to command their character to move to a specific location without targeting monsters
  • Players can now enable "Quick Cast," an option available in game settings which can allow the player to use abilities with hotkeys without having to select the skill in the UI
  • Players can now enable the "Active Skill Bindings" bar. This additional bar shown above the standard HUD represents the skills (up to 16) players have mapped for their character.

ACCESSIBILITY & GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • A visual indicator has been added to show when a character's attack misses an opponent in PvP (please reference the options menu to enable "Miss Text")
  • Pets, Summons, and Mercenaries will now warp to a player's location if they are far away from the player's character
  • Pathing has been improved for player summons

CHAT & SOCIAL

  • Players can now use the TAB key to cycle through all channels in-game and in lobby
  • The text color for Whispers now shows as a different color than system messages
  • Battle.net Real ID friends now show the Real ID names on your friends list in-game

LOBBY MENU

  • A visual indicator has been added to represent PC lobby characters who are muted or ignored players
  • A visual indicator has been added to show character level and expansion type to PC lobby characters

GRAPHICS

  • NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is now supported. To enable, please reference your options menu.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Added proper error messaging in cases where the game couldn't retrieve online characters from the server
  • Deleting your character will no longer jump your character selector to the top of the list, instead, your character selector will progress to the next sequential character
