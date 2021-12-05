Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 released: NVIDIA DLSS support added

Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 is here, and while there's a bunch of improvements -- NVIDIA DLSS support has been added, too.

There are gameplay improvements, as well as accessibility and graphical improvements but the inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS is magical. Sure, you might not need 120FPS+ in something like Diablo II Resurrected, but on slower systems, you can crank up the DLSS setting to "Quality" and enjoy even better-looking graphics without a performance hit.

You can update your Diablo II Resurrection now, and enable NVIDIA DLSS in the graphics settings.

GAMEPLAY

Players now have a "Game Difficulty Scale" available in the options menu for offline games, which provides the same function as the /players debug command

Players can now enable "Force Move," an option available in the control settings which can allow the player to command their character to move to a specific location without targeting monsters

Players can now enable "Quick Cast," an option available in game settings which can allow the player to use abilities with hotkeys without having to select the skill in the UI

Players can now enable the "Active Skill Bindings" bar. This additional bar shown above the standard HUD represents the skills (up to 16) players have mapped for their character.

ACCESSIBILITY & GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS

GAMEPLAY

A visual indicator has been added to show when a character's attack misses an opponent in PvP (please reference the options menu to enable "Miss Text")

Pets, Summons, and Mercenaries will now warp to a player's location if they are far away from the player's character

Pathing has been improved for player summons

CHAT & SOCIAL

Players can now use the TAB key to cycle through all channels in-game and in lobby

The text color for Whispers now shows as a different color than system messages

Battle.net Real ID friends now show the Real ID names on your friends list in-game

LOBBY MENU

A visual indicator has been added to represent PC lobby characters who are muted or ignored players

A visual indicator has been added to show character level and expansion type to PC lobby characters

GRAPHICS

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is now supported. To enable, please reference your options menu.

MISCELLANEOUS