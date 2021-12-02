Enter to win this $30,000 off-road Polaris ATV from Battlefield 2042

Polaris x Battlefield 2042 -- Virtual Meets Reality with in-game ATV made in the real-world, the $30,000 ATV is up for giveaway.

Polaris has just announced a first-of-its-kind partnership for the company, announcing that they are the new Official Off-Road Vehicle Partner of Battlefield 2042. Not only that but there's a huge $30,000 giveaway where fans can win an awesome Battlefield 2042-inspired ATV. Check it out:

Polaris is a global leader in power sports, with the company celebrating the (limp) launch of Battlefield 2042 with the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000. Polaris is running a huge 6-week prize giveaway, including daily, weekly, and the huge grand prize winners.

The grand prize is a fully custom Battlefield 2042-inspired Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 ATV, which is featured in the trailer above. The ATV is worth close to $30,000 while the entire vehicle was hand-painted to mirror the in-game vehicle from Battlefield 2042.

How do you enter? Fans may participate by opting in to receive weekly notifications; watching, liking and sharing the game trailer; following social accounts; and liking and sharing social posts. Daily and weekly prizes include: Battlefield 2042 games; Logitech; gaming accessories like a laptop, headset, keyboard and mouse; Polaris- and EA-branded merchandise; an AKRacing; gaming chair; and a video game console.

How long do I have? You've got until January 3, 2022, which is when the prizes will be drawn. You can enter the competition, and read more information on the entry, prizes, and eligibility You've got until January 3, 2022, which is when the prizes will be drawn. You can enter the competition, and read more information on the entry, prizes, and eligibility right here

Holly Spaeth, director, Corporate Branding and Partnerships, Polaris explained: "At Polaris, we are passionate about creating products that enable possibilities for work and play in the outdoors. Our partnership with Battlefield 2042 brings that real-life passion to a virtual world to help enhance the player's experience and ability".

"As gaming grows and diversifies, this partnership allows us to reach new and existing audiences with an authentic brand experience".