Battlefield 2042 developer says young boys should be force castrated

DICE veteran and Battlefield 2042 associate producer Marie Bustgaard Granlund thinks every young man should have a vasectomy.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 6:45 PM CST
Battlefield 2042 sucks... like, really bad -- so bad that Battlefield insider Tom Henderson says 70% of the player base is gone already from its launch just a week or two ago now.

Battlefield 2042 developer says young boys should be force castrated 07 | TweakTown.com
But in other news: a 9-year veteran at DICE, Marie Bustgaard Granlund, two weeks before the launch of Battlefield 2042 retweeted a quote from a communist comedian, Stephen Szczerba, supporting the castration of young boys. Szczerba tweeted out in support of castrating young boys, and the 9-year DICE veteran and Battlefield 2042 producer... agrees, vehemently.

The tweet that Granlund retweeted reads: "Stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible. Make every young man have one. When he's deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father it will be reversed. What's that? Did the idea of regulating a man's body make you uncomfortable? Then mind your fucking business".

Szczerba seems like he's beyond the MSM boogeyman in the "Qanon cultists" with his Twitter profile now private, posts of the quotes he tweets are also on Instagram. Szczerba, of which a major Battlefield 2042 staffer supports and shares his content includes ex-communicating conservative (pro-Trump) family members, killing the unvaccinated, and wearing masks even when you're vaccinated to show that you're not "an idiot conservative".

Battlefield 2042 developer says young boys should be force castrated 01 | TweakTown.com

Granlund started at DICE in QA for Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, moved up to being a marketing assistant, into a full-time producer role in 2017, and then became an associate producer of Battlefield 2042. If one was a smart ass, they'd point out that Battlefield games have sucked since Granlund was involved with them.

As for Granlund's first gaming memories as a kid, she explained in an earlier interview: A memory from her youth, her first gaming memory: "When I was 13 years old and had a friend who's father was crazy in games and had a little LAN setup at home where we went over the school lunch hours to play Doom together. Also the first time I beat my older brothers in Dead of Alive by smashing all of the buttons!"

"I also cherish my grand mother who worked at IBM her whole life who early had a PC at home and made sure to buy games that I could play as a little kid. I remember one game that I cannot for my life remember what it was called that I played over and over again that was some type of adventure game for kids".

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, poptopic.com.au, dice.se

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

