Battlefield 2042 developer says young boys should be force castrated

Battlefield 2042 sucks... like, really bad -- so bad that Battlefield insider Tom Henderson says 70% of the player base is gone already from its launch just a week or two ago now.

But in other news: a 9-year veteran at DICE, Marie Bustgaard Granlund, two weeks before the launch of Battlefield 2042 retweeted a quote from a communist comedian, Stephen Szczerba, supporting the castration of young boys. Szczerba tweeted out in support of castrating young boys, and the 9-year DICE veteran and Battlefield 2042 producer... agrees, vehemently.

The tweet that Granlund retweeted reads: "Stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible. Make every young man have one. When he's deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father it will be reversed. What's that? Did the idea of regulating a man's body make you uncomfortable? Then mind your fucking business".

Szczerba seems like he's beyond the MSM boogeyman in the "Qanon cultists" with his Twitter profile now private, posts of the quotes he tweets are also on Instagram. Szczerba, of which a major Battlefield 2042 staffer supports and shares his content includes ex-communicating conservative (pro-Trump) family members, killing the unvaccinated, and wearing masks even when you're vaccinated to show that you're not "an idiot conservative".

Granlund started at DICE in QA for Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, moved up to being a marketing assistant, into a full-time producer role in 2017, and then became an associate producer of Battlefield 2042. If one was a smart ass, they'd point out that Battlefield games have sucked since Granlund was involved with them.

As for Granlund's first gaming memories as a kid, she explained in an earlier interview: A memory from her youth, her first gaming memory: "When I was 13 years old and had a friend who's father was crazy in games and had a little LAN setup at home where we went over the school lunch hours to play Doom together. Also the first time I beat my older brothers in Dead of Alive by smashing all of the buttons!"

"I also cherish my grand mother who worked at IBM her whole life who early had a PC at home and made sure to buy games that I could play as a little kid. I remember one game that I cannot for my life remember what it was called that I played over and over again that was some type of adventure game for kids".