Qualcomm and Razer's new Snapdragon G3x Gen1 handheld dev kit official

Qualcomm and Razer's new Snapdragon G3x Gen1 mobile handheld: 6.65-inch OLED 120Hz display, next-gen 5G, and so much more.

Qualcomm and Razer have officially announced their partnership with the Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, which is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen1 SoC.

The new purpose-built platform has been built from the ground up from input by both Qualcomm and Snapdragon, to deliver "cutting-edge performance to run all Android games, play content from cloud gaming libraries, stream games from your home console or PC, and enjoy entertainment from your favorite Android apps. Amassing the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ technologies together to create a premium category of dedicated consumer gaming products, the platform is designed to power incredible experiences for gamers on-the-go".

Razer collaborated with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon G3x, with the mobile device teased packing what should be a gorgeous 120Hz HDR OLED display. Inside, there's a large 6000mAh battery feeding the system and display. The device is advertised here as a game streaming product that supports Xbox Game Cloud, streaming from a console or even a PC... very, very nice.

Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and chief executive officer said: "Razer is extremely excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies and support them on their way to introduce new cutting-edge technology to the global gaming industry. Together, Qualcomm Technologies and Razer will lead the way with new and innovative solutions that push the boundaries of fidelity and quality available in portable gaming, transforming the way these games are experienced".

Display : 6.65-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 10-bit HDR: Operating at up to 120hz, the OLED dazzles with over a billion shades of colors.

Performance : Provides outstanding sustained performance enabling long-lasting game play on the most demanding titles.

The Ultimate Streaming Tool : A 5MP/1080p60 webcam with two mics that players can use to capture themselves playing and stream games to their audiences as the ultimate broadcasting tool.

Connectivity : 5G mmWave and sub-6 and Wi-Fi 6E for the fastest connectivity for low latency, ultra-fast uploads and downloads, and the most reliable connection.

Ergonomics : Well balanced and easy to grip controls, for comfortable gameplay over an extended period. The developer kit also has built-in controller mapping from AKSys to provide precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable use of the built-in controllers across a wide array of games.

Snapdragon Sound: On device 4-way speakers provide fantastic audio and when paired with Snapdragon Sound enabled earbuds, gamers can experience lag-free wireless audio.

The Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU to run games at an ultra-smooth 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR for gaming in over a billion shades of color.

Powerhouse connectivity from Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Mobile Connectivity featuring Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for low latency and fast upload and download speeds. 5G mmWave and sub-6 for ultra-fast, lag-free cloud gaming while streaming the most bandwidth-intensive games from services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Remote Play.

Snapdragon Sound™ technology is optimized for quality, latency, and robustness so gamers can pinpoint opponents and hear all the action around them.

With support from AKSys, it provides precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable use of the built-in controllers across a wide array of games.

Multi-screen, augmented experience can be unlocked with the ability to tether to an XR viewer via USB-C to a Snapdragon G3x powered device. It also allows for a device to act as a companion controller to a 4K display television.

The new Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit is "The Place to Play All Your Games" and packs all of Qualcomm's latest and greatest gaming technology. We have the new Snapdragon G3x which is a "new platform designed for innovation in handheld gaming", 5G mmWave connectivity, and the gorgeous 120Hz HDR OLED panel.

We also have a USB-C port for XR accessories, support for DisplayPort over USB-C (this is important for your PC), and a huge 6000mAh battery. There's also a 1080p webcam, "incredible ergonomics and haptics", new Snapdragon Sound, and support for Qualcomm FastConnect with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

Now, the nitty-gritty of the Snapdragon G3x is the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC that powers it. We have a chip made one the new 4nm process node, with up to 20% more CPU performance and 30% more power efficiency over its predecessor, a new Adreno GPU that is 30% faster than its predecessor, with 25% more power efficiency. There's also Unreal Engine 5 VRS Pro support, and so much more inside of the Snapdragon Elite Gaming umbrella.

Snapdragon G3x Gen1 highlights:

Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform delivers cutting-edge performance and the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ technologies to run all Android games, play content from cloud gaming libraries, stream games from your home console or PC, and enjoy entertainment from your favorite Android apps.

Razer, a global leader in gaming hardware, has launched a handheld gaming developer kit powered by the first generation of Snapdragon G3x that is available today.

Qualcomm has deployed its 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, with 4x faster AI performance while there's Snapdragon Sight -- something that packs some next-gen camera technology all into the SoC. The camera... yeah, it's powerful. We're talking 240 x 12-megapixel photos in a SINGLE SECOND, with 8K HDR support, 64-megapixel photo support, 18-bit raw, and so, so, so much more.