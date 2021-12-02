All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is investing $10 billion into the Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg has sat down with entrepreneur and CEO of Vayner Media Gary Vaynerchuk to discuss the Metaverse/Web3 future.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 4:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Mark Zuckerberg has sat down with Vayner Media CEO Gary Vaynerchuk on November 12, 2021, to discuss the next platform shift called the Metaverse or Web 3.0.

Zuckerberg is at the helm of what was formerly called Facebook, and is now Meta, and explains why he thinks the Metaverse is the next big thing on the technological advancement horizon. Zuckerberg explains that, simply put, the Metaverse is a combination between augmented reality and virtual reality. "Virtual reality" can be easily defined as being in an entirely digital world that you can interact in, and "augmented reality" is the virtual world projected onto the world that we see today.

The head of Meta says that the company is investing $10 billion dollars into the future of the Metaverse and that money will be going towards connecting people via this new digital experience. Zuckerberg recounts the timeline of the internet, with its beginning primarily being text-based to its transition to mobile phones with cameras and the shift in focus images. Zuckerberg says that video format is primarily how we share social experiences and that the Metaverse will be what's next.

"There's going to be something after video, and it's going to be much more immersive, and it's going to be something you can do throughout the day. So, you will have virtual reality for when you want to go into a really immersive zone, and you'll have augmented reality to have holograms. You can imagine a version of this conversation three or five years from now where instead of doing this [interview] over video, you're a hologram here in my living room, or I'm a hologram in your living room," said Zuckerberg.

For someone that is still a little bit confused about what the Metaverse is and the possibilities of the technology, I would advise you to watch the entire video as Zuckerberg does a fantastic job of giving real-world applications for the technology.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is investing $10 billion into the Metaverse 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6' Touch Screen Display

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.89
$188.01$150.00$163.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2021 at 3:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.