All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Meta drops big crypto update for Facebook, 'effective immediately'

Intel Arc a380 GPU: 6GB GDDR6, performance equal to GTX 1650 SUPER

Intel Arc a380 GPU teased: up to 2.4GHz GPU clocks, 6GB GDDR6 -- performance will be at NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 SUPER levels.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 8:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new Arc a380 GPU has been teased in a new tweet, where it will reportedly have performance in the vicinity of NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER.

Intel Arc a380 GPU: 6GB GDDR6, performance equal to GTX 1650 SUPER 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new tweet is from @TUM_APISAK who says that Intel's new Arc a380 graphics card will have GPU boost clocks of up to 2.45GHz, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Intel's new Arc a380 will compete with NVIDIA's purported new mid-range GeForce RTX 3050, and AMD's unreleased Radeon RX 6500 XT.

We should see Intel's upcoming Arc a380 graphics card packing the Alchemist (Xe-HPG DG2) GPU which will have 128 Execution Units (EUs) or 1024 ALUs, all within 8 Xe cores. Intel is fabbing the GPU on TSMC's new 6nm process node, so we should be good for some high GPU clock speeds of up to 2.45GHz, even on a lower-end card like the Intel Arc a380.

As for the VRAM situation, Intel is likely to use 6GB of GDDR6 on a purported 96-bit memory bus, so with 16Gbps GDDR6 modules used we should have up to 192GB/sec. Intel should have a decent 75W TDP on the Arc a380 graphics card, with no need for external PCIe power connectors, another nice touch.

We should see AIB partners putting their own spin on the Intel Arc a380 as well, so if the reference Arc a380 is doing up to 2.45GHz we might see OC models from the likes of ASUS at 2.5GHz and above. Pricing should be somewhere in the $200 to $250 range.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Super (GeForce GTX 1650 Super AERO ITX OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$485.63
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2021 at 7:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.