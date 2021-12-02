Intel Arc a380 GPU: 6GB GDDR6, performance equal to GTX 1650 SUPER
Intel Arc a380 GPU teased: up to 2.4GHz GPU clocks, 6GB GDDR6 -- performance will be at NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 SUPER levels.
Intel's new Arc a380 GPU has been teased in a new tweet, where it will reportedly have performance in the vicinity of NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER.
The new tweet is from @TUM_APISAK who says that Intel's new Arc a380 graphics card will have GPU boost clocks of up to 2.45GHz, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Intel's new Arc a380 will compete with NVIDIA's purported new mid-range GeForce RTX 3050, and AMD's unreleased Radeon RX 6500 XT.
We should see Intel's upcoming Arc a380 graphics card packing the Alchemist (Xe-HPG DG2) GPU which will have 128 Execution Units (EUs) or 1024 ALUs, all within 8 Xe cores. Intel is fabbing the GPU on TSMC's new 6nm process node, so we should be good for some high GPU clock speeds of up to 2.45GHz, even on a lower-end card like the Intel Arc a380.
- Read more: Say hello to the Intel Arc Alchemist flagship graphics card, for real
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist pricing: 'premium' GPU could cost $800 or so
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist reference card teased, Team Blue shaping up well
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX, Celestial cXXX naming tease
As for the VRAM situation, Intel is likely to use 6GB of GDDR6 on a purported 96-bit memory bus, so with 16Gbps GDDR6 modules used we should have up to 192GB/sec. Intel should have a decent 75W TDP on the Arc a380 graphics card, with no need for external PCIe power connectors, another nice touch.
We should see AIB partners putting their own spin on the Intel Arc a380 as well, so if the reference Arc a380 is doing up to 2.45GHz we might see OC models from the likes of ASUS at 2.5GHz and above. Pricing should be somewhere in the $200 to $250 range.
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist high-end GPU: 16GB of GDDR6, 8+6-pin PCIe power
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist battles RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT in new leaked slides
- Read more: Intel Alchemist character revealed, Xe-HPG gaming GPU gets a mascot
- Read more: Intel ARC Alchemist: perf close to RTX 3060, but things will change
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Qualcomm and Razer's new Snapdragon G3x Gen1 handheld dev kit official
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Warzone Pacific gets a new trailer, teases in-air airline and more