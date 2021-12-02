All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce 497.09 drivers: ready for ICARUS with NVIDIA DLSS tech

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 497.09 WHQL drivers are here: ready for ICARUS, and support the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 7:43 PM CST
NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 497.09 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day one experience in ICARUS.

ICARUS will feature NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) technologies, with the new GeForce Game Ready 497.09 WHQL drivers able to rock and roll from the start. Not only do we have Game Ready support for ICARUS, but also the just-released Halo Infinite.

On top of that, we have support for NVIDIA's just-announced GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, which is a refreshed Turing TU106-based GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 memory launching on December 7. There's also support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays from ASUS, Dell, LG, and MSI.

  • You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 497.09 WHQL drivers right here (831MB download).

NVIDIA also has 5 new games added to its GeForce Experience Optimal Settings, which include:

  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Halo Infinite
  • Inscryption
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  • Crab Game
