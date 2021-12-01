All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Cyberpunk 2077 teased with unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3, over 50 mods

Cyberpunk 2077 running at 4K on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 with unofficial DLSS 2.3, with over 50 mods it looks absolutely amazing.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 1 2021 7:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 is already one of the best-looking games on the PC, especially when you've got the CPU and GPU hardware to handle it maxed out with ray tracing and DLSS enabled. But what about with the unreleased DLSS 2.3 update, and over 50 mods? Check it out:

Digital Dreams is using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at 4K with DLSS 2.3 enabled on Cyberpunk 2077, as well as adding over 50 mods and turning up every single visual dial to maximum. The result? Absolute pixel beauty. I mean, it looks so damn good it makes me want to properly fire up Cyberpunk 2077 and play it through like this.

It's not completely flawless, but Cyberpunk 2077 has never looked better. It makes all the work developer CD PROJEKT RED put into the game stand out even more, and look far better in some (more so than others, really) and absolutely drool-worthy in other locations and situations in Cyberpunk 2077 as they explore the city in its improved graphical beauty.

PC gamers are able to enjoy the visual spoils of Cyberpunk 2077 in its vanilla form, with ray tracing + DLSS on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, or with 50+ mods and a bunch of other tweaks to the game that make it look out-of-this-world good.

Cyberpunk 2077 teased with unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3, over 50 mods 02 | TweakTown.com

Meanwhile, next-gen console owners with the Sony PlayStation and/or the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S are out of luck... Cyberpunk 2077 is still not available on next-gen consoles just yet, with developer CDPR recently saying they're still good for a Q1 2022 release.

CD PROJEKT RED explains: "With Cyberpunk 2077, we're currently at the test stage, so we have to be sure that what we are releasing is in a very, very good shape and this requires substantial effort since the next-generation version includes graphical updates exploiting the potential of the new consoles along with a set of system-level improvements. I'm talking about systems that are general to the game, not a revolution, but still, they can interact with other systems so we have to be sure that there is no regression whatsoever and mostly for this, we need some extra time for testing".

Buy at Amazon

Dark Horse Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Figure

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/1/2021 at 7:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.