All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Meta drops big crypto update for Facebook, 'effective immediately'

Elon Musk: don't buy Apple's stupid cloth, buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle

Tesla launches the new Cyberwhistle: a new Cybertruck-inspired whistle that costs $50 -- Elon Musk says don't buy Apple's cloth.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 9:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is being Elon Musk again, with Tesla announcing the new "Cyberwhistle" that was sold out in nanoseconds and... well... you can't buy it anyway.

Anyway, Tesla's new Cyberwhistle is exactly what it sounds and looks like: a freaking Tesla Cybertruck-inspired whistle "Cyberwhistle" that costs $50. It's made of stainless steel, with Elon Musk tweeting out to "Blow the whistle on Tesla!"

But the fun doesn't end there for the world's richest man, with the Tesla and SpaceX boss adding "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Apple released its $29 cleaning cloth back in October 2021, where back then Musk was teasing Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook announced the new Apple Bağdat Caddesi, a new store in Instanbul, to which Musk replied: "Come see the Apple Cloth TM".

Elon Musk: don't buy Apple's stupid cloth, buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Elon Musk: don't buy Apple's stupid cloth, buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle 01 | TweakTown.comElon Musk: don't buy Apple's stupid cloth, buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.81
$24.81$24.81$24.81
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2021 at 7:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:shop.tesla.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.