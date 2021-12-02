Elon Musk: don't buy Apple's stupid cloth, buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle

Elon Musk is being Elon Musk again, with Tesla announcing the new "Cyberwhistle" that was sold out in nanoseconds and... well... you can't buy it anyway.

Anyway, Tesla's new Cyberwhistle is exactly what it sounds and looks like: a freaking Tesla Cybertruck-inspired whistle "Cyberwhistle" that costs $50. It's made of stainless steel, with Elon Musk tweeting out to "Blow the whistle on Tesla!"

But the fun doesn't end there for the world's richest man, with the Tesla and SpaceX boss adding "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Apple released its $29 cleaning cloth back in October 2021, where back then Musk was teasing Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook announced the new Apple Bağdat Caddesi, a new store in Instanbul, to which Musk replied: "Come see the Apple Cloth TM".

