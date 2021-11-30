All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure: packs RX 6600 XT

SAPPHIRE introduces its new SAPPHIRE GearBox 500 Thunderbolt™3 eGFX Enclosure which packs the PULSE Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB.

Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 7:42 PM CST
SAPPHIRE has just introduced its new GearBox 500 Thunderbolt GPU enclosure, which can transform any PC or Mac with a Thunderbolt 3/4 connection into a desktop-class PC.

Inside, the new external GPU solution from SAPPHIRE packs their own PULSE Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB graphics card which offers plenty of performance for the desktop, and some sneaky 1080p 60FPS+ gaming on the side.

SAPPHIRE has updated the chassis design inside of the new GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 eGFX enclosure, with improved airflow that keeps the GPU inside of it cooler than before. SAPPHIRE says you can run some pretty powerful GPUs inside of the enclosure, from something as the Radeon RX 570 through to the Radeon RX 6700 XT, and from the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

  • eGPU Solution with Award-Winning PULSE RX 6600 XT 8GB Graphics Card
  • Outstanding Improvements in both Productivity and Gaming Performance
  • New Chassis Design with Improved Airflow
  • Light, Slim and Portable
  • Diverse Choice of Outputs Including Thunderbolt ™ 3 with 60W Power Delivery Charging [PD}
  • Compatible With Both Windows and MAC OS

SAPPHIRE combines the best of both worlds with its GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 eGFX enclosure, with its own PULSE RX 6600 XT graphics card.

The company explains: "with its robust Metal Backplate Design and powerful Dual-X Cooling Technology, users can reap the benefits of Intelligent Cooling Solutions that deliver lower PCB temperatures, minimum noise and maximum stability. SAPPHIRE Graphics Cards are acclaimed in the industry for pushing the outer limits of performance, innovation and engineering quality".

Another nice touch is that the GearBox 500 eGFX Enclosure also packs up to 40Gbps of bandwidth through the Thunderbolt connector, as well as USB-PD (Power Delivery) charging so that you can charge your laptop at up to 60W at the same time.

There's also a GbE Ethernet port, and dual USB ports to boot.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

