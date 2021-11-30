Save up to 60% off on Samsung SSDs for Cyber Monday on Black Friday!

In need of a new SSD to upgrade your PS5, or maybe just leave hard drives behind for your PC? Samsung has you covered on Amazon.

Cyber Monday deals are here, and right now, you can get up to a whopping 60% off Samsung SSDs on Amazon.

Included in the sales are both internal and external Samsung SSDs. External offerings include the portable T7 1TB with speeds up to 1050MB/S over a USB 3.2 connection, or the T5 2TB with up to 540 MB/S speeds over a USB 3.1 connection, both in a 2.5" drive enclosure.

The internal SSDs on offer are of the 2.5" SATA and M.2 NVMe drives. A 4TB 870 QVO and 1TB 870 EVO are available for the 2.5" options. For the M.2 drives, the 980 PRO is available in three configurations, a 2TB, 1TB, and 1TB with a heat sink. The 970 EVO Plus is also available in 1TB and 2TB capacities.

The 980 PRO comes with PCI 4.0, a necessity for PS5 compatible drives. A heat sink is recommended if upgrading a PS5; however, if you can find a compatible heat sink for $30 or less, you can save by grabbing the 1TB 980 PRO without a heat sink. If you opt for the 2TB, you will need to buy one separately.

If you're upgrading a PC and have an M.2 slot on your motherboard or the necessary expansion card, it's hard to look past the massive 60% off for the 2TB 970 Evo Plus. Check out the deals below!

Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD 4TB 2.5" Internal Solid State Hard Drive, Upgrade PC or Laptop Memory and Storage MZ-77Q4T0B - was $429.99 - now $329.99 - you save $100.00 (23%).

SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PC1T0K/WW) - was $189.99 - now $149.99 - you save $40.00 (21%).

Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5" Internal Solid State Hard Drive, Upgrade PC or Laptop Memory and Storage for IT Pros, Creators, Everyday Users, MZ-77E1T0B/AM - was $134.99 - now $109.99 - you save $25.00 (19%).

SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB - Up to 540MB/s - USB 3.1 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PA2T0B/AM) - was $279.99 - now $199.99 - you save $80.00 (29%).

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P1T0B - was $229.99 - now $169.99 - you save $60.00 (26%).

SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM) - was $499.99 - now $199.99 - you save $300.00 (60%).

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P2T0B - was $429.99 - now $319.99 - you save $110.00 (26%).

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD (MZ-V7S1T0B/AM) - was $139.99 - now $119.99 - you save $20.00 (14%).

Samsung Electronics 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, Heat Control, Max Speed, PS5 Compatible, MZ-V8P1T0CW - was $249.99 - now $199.99 - you save $50.00 (20%).