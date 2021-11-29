All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE GPRO X080 cryptomining GPU: Navi 22 + 10GB GDDR6 @ 41MH/s

SAPPHIRE intros X080 and X060 crypto mining GPUs, rocking RDNA 2 GPUs and 10GB of GDDR6 on the X080, and 8GB of GDDR6X on the X060.

Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 7:47 PM CST
SAPPHIRE is about to introduce a couple of new crypto-mining graphics cards, with the new SAPPHIRE GPRO X080 and GPRO X060 models.

SAPPHIRE's family of GPRO graphics card is usually found in workstations, but the new GPRO X080 and X060 are purely crypto-mining graphics cards. SAPPHIRE says that the GPRO X080 will give you 38MH/s on Ethash (Ethereum algorithm) with its default 165W TGP, while when optimized that will increase to 41.6MH/s for only 93W.

The SAPPHIRE GPRO X080 is based on the Navi 22 GPU with 2304 Stream Processors clocked at 2132MHz, it has an interesting allotment of 10GB GDDR6 memory on 160-bit memory bus and clocked at 16Gbps. The card requires a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and only works with Linux. There are no display outputs on the card, so don't go thinking you can buy it and play Crysis.

  • Sapphire GPRO X080: 38.0 MH/s @ 165W TGP (default), 41.6 MH/s @ 93W TGP (optimized)
  • Sapphire GPRO X060: 27.8 MH/s @ 100W TGP (default), 29.4 MH/s @ 60W TGP (optimized)
Next up we have the SAPPHIRE GPRO X060 which uses the knocked-down Navi 23 XL GPU with 1792 Stream Processors and a GPU clock of 2044MHz. It has 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus clocked at 14Gbps. The lower-end GPRO X060 actually has display output with HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

El Chapuzas says that the SAPPHIRE GPRO X080 will cost 750 EUR while the GPRO X060 will cost 550 EUR, which works out to around $846 and $620, respectively. The new GPUs will be offered to large crypto-mining farms, so don't expect to find them at your local retailer.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

