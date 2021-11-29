All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Plot of virtual Metaverse land sells for millions, making 'history'

History has just been made in the world of cryptocurrency as a plot of Metaverse 'land' was just sold for millions of dollars.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 2:33 AM CST
A milestone in the world of cryptocurrency has recently been reached as a blockchain investor has announced the acquisition of Metaverse "land".

Tokens.com has announced it has acquired a plot of "land" within the Decentraland metaverse, in a specific area that is titled "Fashion Street District". The land purchased within the metaverse measures in at 6,090 square feet of digital land and cost Tokens.com 618,000 MANA, which is about $2.4 million dollars. Token.com has said that it will use the plot of land to host virtual fashion shows where brands will show off their fashion designs digitally.

Decentraland head of content Sam Hamilton recently said in the press release regarding the announcement, "Fashion is the next massive area for growth in the Metaverse. So it's timely, and very exciting, that [we've] made such a decisive commitment in the heart of Decentraland's fashion precinct."

Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel said in the release, "We are happy to make history by closing the largest public metaverse land acquisition to date. These assets will complement the existing portfolio of metaverse real estate already held at Metaverse Group."

It will be very interesting to see if fashion shows within the Metaverse will be a popular vocation because if they are, then the possibilities are endless for any "show" to be viewed within the Metaverse. Eventually, we could see trade shows such as Computex or the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) be hosted in the Metaverse - all the way down to small business meetings between colleagues that live on different sides of the planet.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

