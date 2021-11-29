Jeff Bezos' new village for space tourists isn't what you'd expect

If you have booked your tickets to become an astronaut with Blue Origin, you will be staying in Jeff Bezos' Astronaut Village.

Space tourists flying with Blue Origin will stay in Astronaut Village, located about 15 miles away from the launch site in Van Horn, Texas desert. Passengers will sleep in Airstream trailers, and according to Don DiCostanzo, a business owner who was Star Trek actor William Shatner's wingman told Insider in an interview conducted earlier that the campsite is located down a dirt road that has "tight security". Additionally, Chris Boshuizen, who joined Shatner on his space flight, said that Astronaut Village was a "perfect little campsite."

Future astronauts are given their own Airstream trailer to sleep in, which has had its interior outfitted to look more like a hotel than a camper van. According to Boshuizen, "It's not like a five-star hotel or anything. They have historic artifacts here and there in the different rooms, so you really feel like you're in a place with some connection to past and future". Astronaut Village is also equipped with its own restaurant and bar where future astronauts can enjoy a nice seating arrangement around a fire pit.

You would expect that the village for astronauts built by Bezos would be some kind of fancy resort, but that doesn't seem to be the case as the design seems to be focused around bringing the astronauts closer together rather than them being distracted with different attractions that would be a typical high-end resort.

Boshuizen said, "We hung out there and chatted, and had a drink in the afternoon after training. It's a good chance to bond. It's designed around having the astronauts bond, and how the guests and staff connect."