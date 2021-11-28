All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sabrent's ultra-fast 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is $250 off, down to $750

Sabrent's flagship Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD with 7.2GB/sec reads and 6.9GB/sec writes: $250 off, down to $750 from $1000.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 28 2021 7:05 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD is available on the cheap right now, down from $1000 to $750 with $250 discount.

Sabrent's ultra-fast 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is $250 off, down to $750 01 | TweakTown.com

If you want some of the very fastest read and write speeds for your gaming and productivity storage, then Sabrent provides that in rocket loads with up to 7.2GB/sec (7200MB/sec) reads and 6.9GB/sec (6900MB/sec) writes if you've got a PCIe 4.0-capable motherboard.

The monster 4TB variant of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is usually $1000 and currently has $250 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to $750. I personally use a few of these across my systems and there is nothing faster, and once you go back to something slower it really feels like you're going back in time. $250 off right now? Beautiful. Remember, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD will work in the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 console, too.

Our very own Storage God, Jon Coulter, wrote in his review of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD: "Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus delivered a whole host of standout performances, including CDM, where it delivered the world's best sequential write throughput for a consumer SSD. We called it the King of SSDs, so of course, Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus 4TB has earned TweakTown's highest award".

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$699.99$872.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/28/2021 at 7:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.