Sabrent's ultra-fast 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is $250 off, down to $750

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD is available on the cheap right now, down from $1000 to $750 with $250 discount.

If you want some of the very fastest read and write speeds for your gaming and productivity storage, then Sabrent provides that in rocket loads with up to 7.2GB/sec (7200MB/sec) reads and 6.9GB/sec (6900MB/sec) writes if you've got a PCIe 4.0-capable motherboard.

The monster 4TB variant of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is usually $1000 and currently has $250 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to $750. I personally use a few of these across my systems and there is nothing faster, and once you go back to something slower it really feels like you're going back in time. $250 off right now? Beautiful. Remember, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD will work in the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 console, too.

Our very own Storage God, Jon Coulter, wrote in his review of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD: "Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus delivered a whole host of standout performances, including CDM, where it delivered the world's best sequential write throughput for a consumer SSD. We called it the King of SSDs, so of course, Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus 4TB has earned TweakTown's highest award".