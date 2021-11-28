Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild

Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are here but they are all the K-series variants, while the new non-K series are now on the way with a slew of new processors.

In a new leak, we're being introduced to the Intel 12th Gen Core CPU non-K series including the flagship Core i9-12900, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, and Core i5-12400. In the middle of these processors and missing from the lineup are the Core i7-12700, the Core i3-12300, and Core i3-12100 processors as well as the F-series variants without integrated GPUs.

The new Intel Core i9-12900 is a 16-core, 24-thread CPU (8P+8E) with a 2.4GHz base CPU clock and up to 5.1GHz boost CPU clock and there will be 30MB of L3 cache, too. The Intel Core i7-12700 has its Efficiency cores cut in half, down to 12 cores and 20 threads (8P+4E) with CPU clocks down to 2.1GHz base, and 4.9GHz boost (this only applies to the Performance cores).

Intel is disabling the Efficiency cores on all of the Core i5 family of processors, with the Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, and Core i5-12400 processors. The Core i5-12600 has base CPU clocks of 3.3GHz and boost CPU clocks of 4.8GHz, while the Core i5-12500 and Core i5-12400 have base and boost CPU clocks of 3.0GHz and 4.6GHz, and 2.5GHz and 4.4GHz, respectively.

We will also see the Core i3 series with non-K variants, but we don't know what's going on with that CPU and what makes it tick inside. Intel is expected to debut a quad-core CPU without any hybrid functionality whatsoever, but this remains to be seen.

We should expect Intel to introduce its new non-K series at CES 2022, alongside the new B660 and H610 motherboards dropping in mid-January 2022.