Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs in non-K series pictured, including the Core i9-12900, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12400.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 28 2021 7:49 PM CST
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are here but they are all the K-series variants, while the new non-K series are now on the way with a slew of new processors.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

In a new leak, we're being introduced to the Intel 12th Gen Core CPU non-K series including the flagship Core i9-12900, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, and Core i5-12400. In the middle of these processors and missing from the lineup are the Core i7-12700, the Core i3-12300, and Core i3-12100 processors as well as the F-series variants without integrated GPUs.

The new Intel Core i9-12900 is a 16-core, 24-thread CPU (8P+8E) with a 2.4GHz base CPU clock and up to 5.1GHz boost CPU clock and there will be 30MB of L3 cache, too. The Intel Core i7-12700 has its Efficiency cores cut in half, down to 12 cores and 20 threads (8P+4E) with CPU clocks down to 2.1GHz base, and 4.9GHz boost (this only applies to the Performance cores).

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 03 | TweakTown.comIntel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel is disabling the Efficiency cores on all of the Core i5 family of processors, with the Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, and Core i5-12400 processors. The Core i5-12600 has base CPU clocks of 3.3GHz and boost CPU clocks of 4.8GHz, while the Core i5-12500 and Core i5-12400 have base and boost CPU clocks of 3.0GHz and 4.6GHz, and 2.5GHz and 4.4GHz, respectively.

We will also see the Core i3 series with non-K variants, but we don't know what's going on with that CPU and what makes it tick inside. Intel is expected to debut a quad-core CPU without any hybrid functionality whatsoever, but this remains to be seen.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 05 | TweakTown.comIntel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' non-K chips spotted in the wild 06 | TweakTown.com

We should expect Intel to introduce its new non-K series at CES 2022, alongside the new B660 and H610 motherboards dropping in mid-January 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

