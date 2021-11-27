Intel 4th Gen Arc 'Druid' GPU teased for 2025, fights RTX 6090 SUPER
Intel 1st Gen Arc 'Alchemist' GPU launches in Q2 2022 on desktop PC, while 4th Gen Arc 'Druid' will drop sometime in 2025.
Intel has laid out its GPU roadmap right into 2025 and beyond, with what will start with the Intel 1st Gen Arc "Alchemist" GPU launching in Q2 2022 for the desktop and Q1 2022 for mobile.
But in a few years, we're going to see the Intel 4th Gen Arc "Druid" GPU arrive and that should be sometime in 2025. In a new tweet, Intel Arc Community Advocate and Driver Guru, @theBryceIsRt, replied to @Freeman2352 who joked and tweeted "2025: RTX 6090 Super | 800W".
Bryce replied, tweeting: "If all goes well, that could be when Intel ARC 'Druid' cards comes out" and ends it with adding "game on" with a controller emoticon and nice little wink tease. Interestingly, he used "ARC" in all caps which was recently noted to be "Arc" without the all-caps -- OCD to the side, the 4th Gen Arc "Druid" GPU should drop in 2025 which isn't tooooo far away.
