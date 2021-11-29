All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Russian docking module Prichal successfully joins the ISS

Russia's new Prichal module has safely arrived at the International Space Station, helping support its ever-growing population.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 4:25 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Prichal, the new Russian docking module, has successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

New Russian docking module Prichal successfully joins the ISS 01 | TweakTown.com

"It was as flawless a docking as you can have," said Rob Navias of NASA.

Prichal joined with Russia's Nauka module aboard the ISS at 15:19 UTC, slightly ahead of schedule, with the docking hooks closing at 15:25 UTC. The module arrived with around 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cargo and supplies for the crew aboard the ISS.

The Prichal module expands the docking capabilities of the ISS, adding six new ports for the Russian portion, with five of them available for newly arriving spacecraft. It can also transfer fuel to Nauka, the module it has docked to after Progress 78, the previously docked spacecraft, left to make room for Prichal's arrival.

Prichal was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket on November 24th. The four-tonne module was delivered from the rocket to the space station using another modified Progress spacecraft. This Progress craft will remain docked until late December, when it is set to detach and re-enter the atmosphere to meet the same fate as Progress 78.

With the addition of Prichal, the internal volume of the ISS has increased by approximately 494 cubic feet (14 cubic meters). It will remain docked to Nauka's Earth-facing port for the foreseeable future. It will "expand the technical and operational capabilities of the orbital infrastructure of the Russian segment of the ISS," according to Roscosmos, Russia's federal space agency.

Buy at Amazon

Voices of the Soviet Space Program

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$72.31
$72.31--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2021 at 3:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.