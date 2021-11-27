All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD launches Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition costs $2000

AMD is using the pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU inside of its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition graphics card in Europe.

Published Sat, Nov 27 2021 7:10 PM CST
AMD has unleashed its highest-end Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition graphics card for the DIY market in Europe.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition graphics card sees AMD using a pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, with some of the very highest RDNA 2 GPU clocks in the wild. AMD explains: "AMD will be making a limited number of Radeon RX 6900 XT liquid-cooled reference design graphics cards available to select system integrators".

"System integrators are a critical part of the gaming ecosystem and offering this model through their channels helps ensure that as many of these products as possible get into gamers hands".

AMD's hefty new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition costs around $2000 in Europe (1749 EUR or so) and has actually been available since early November. Inside, the Radeon RX 6900 XT LCE has the pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU with 5120 Stream Processors and GPU clocks of up to 2435MHz (and I'm sure much higher with some manual OC).

It has the same 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 128MB of Infinity Cache as the air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT, but the 16GB of GDDR6 has been overclocked from 16Gbps to 18Gbps. That should be interesting to see in memory bandwidth starved games and benchmarks (oh, and crypto mining).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

