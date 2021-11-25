All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's rover collects a mysterious 'greenish' Martian sample

NASA's Mars rover has announced that it has sealed its fifth sample tube with an 'interesting' greenish sample of Martian rock.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 1:31 AM CST
NASA has taken to the official Twitter account for its newest Mars rover to announce that Perseverance has sealed its fifth sample tube.

On November 17, the Perseverance Twitter account revealed that NASA's Mars rover captured its third sample of Martian soil that was loaded with the "greenish mineral olivine". While NASA scientists are able to identify which mineral Perseverance has collected, it's still a mystery how it got there in the first place, as the Tweet reads, "there are several ideas among my science team about how it got there. Hypotheses are flying!".

Now, Perseverance has collected another sample from the same rock, "A rock so nice, I sampled it twice! Just capped and sealed my fifth sample tube, with another piece from this interesting rock". The Perseverance team explains that the rover is doubling up on samples on "high priority targets", which suggests that this rock and others like it are deemed high-priority targets. We will have to wait for an update from NASA about how the greenish mineral got there.

NASA's rover collects a mysterious 'greenish' Martian sample 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NASA's rover collects a mysterious 'greenish' Martian sample 03 | TweakTown.com

To view high-resolution images of the samples, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

