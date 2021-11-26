PureVPN has 5 years for $79 plus a 10% off discount this Black Friday
Grab an incredible PureVPN deal with 5 years of service for $79 plus an extra 10% off using code 'discount10' this Black Friday!
PureVPN reached out to us with an epic Black Friday deal for its VPN service. You can get an incredible 5 years of VPN for just $79. However, TweakTown readers have also been offered an additional 10% discount using code "discount10", bringing the total price down to just $71.10, or $14.22 per year and only just over $1 per month.
Why choose PureVPN? Besides, the great Black Friday deal we have for you right here, here are some other reasons:
- Up to 20Gbits Servers
- Dedicated Browser Extensions
- Access to 75+ Channels
- Always On No-Log Audit
- 24/7 Live Chat
- 10 Devices
And you can use their VPN app on all your devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad, Linux, Chrome and Firefox.
The World Trusts PureVPN
PureVPN is by far the most trusted VPN service in the entire industry, and its credibility is backed by its zero-log policy, as certified by one of the Big Four auditing firms in the world: KPMG. Surely, its 'always-on' audit fuels its credibility even further and reflects PureVPN's utter confidence and commitment to ensuring your privacy. More importantly, have you seen any VPN provider gaining a massive number of positive reviews on an independent platform? Surely, you haven't.
PureVPN is by far the only VPN provider in the industry that has earned a stellar 4.8 trust score on the world's most popular review platform, Trustpilot, backed by the highest ever number of user reviews: 11,000+ reviews. Apart from that, PureVPN packs a good set of features built to maximize your data's security and privacy, such as an Internet Kill Switch, IPv6 leak protection, DNS leak protection, Secure Wi-Fi, 300,000+ anonymous IP addresses, and more.
So, don't hold back. Get PureVPN's Black Friday deal now. Remember, you can also get an extra 10% off using code "discount10"!
