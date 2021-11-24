All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA launches RTX A4500 workstation GPU: 7168 CUDA cores, 20GB GDDR6

NVIDIA RTX A4500 workstation GPU announced: GA102 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores, 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit memory bus.

Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 8:27 PM CST
NVIDIA has just announced its new RTX A4500 workstation GPU, which uses the GA102 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores and 20GB of GDDR6 memory.

The introduction of the new NVIDIA RTX A4500 workstation GPU offers its 7168 CUDA cores alongside 224 Tensor Cores, and 20GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps on a 320-bit memory bus which will deliver up to 640GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA says the new RTX A4500 workstation GPU will have 23.7 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, while it has 46.2 TFLOPs of RT performance. NVIDIA's new RTX A4500 workstation GPU has a 200W TDP, which is 15% lower than the RTX A5000 and 17% slower.

Alongside the new RTX A4500 workstation GPU, NVIDIA announces the new RTX A2000 workstation GPU which uses the GA106 GPU with 3328 CUDA cores and up to 8 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance. NVIDIA uses 12GB of GDDR6 on the RTX A2000 GPU, with a much lower TDP of just 70W.

Both cards are available for desktop workstation systems, with 4 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors for some major monitor hook-up-age.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

